The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal has taken over the investigation into a case involving alleged impersonation of Minister Kshudiram Tudu to influence the ongoing recruitment process of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), officials said on Saturday. The SSC secretary submitted a written complaint, following which the police arrested the accused. (HT Photo via Sanjeev Verma/Photo for representation) more

The accused, identified as Zulfiqar Ali, was arrested by Bidhannagar Police from Deganga following a complaint lodged by the SSC Secretary at Bidhannagar East Police Station.

Briefing to the media on Saturday, CID Director General (DG) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Natarajan Ramesh Babu said the complaint was related to WhatsApp messages allegedly sent to the SSC Secretary to influence the ongoing recruitment process.

"The Bidhannagar Police received a complaint at Bidhannagar East Police Station from the Secretary of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) regarding certain WhatsApp communications allegedly sent to him to exert influence and convey messages related to the ongoing recruitment process," he said.

He further said that the SSC Secretary submitted a written complaint, following which the police arrested the accused.

"He submitted a written complaint, following which the Bidhan Nagar Police arrested a person identified as Zulfiqar Ali, a resident of Devdanga. The CID took over the case today, and the investigation is currently underway," he added.

The CID chief said further details would be shared as the investigation progresses.

Earlier, in a separate case on September 15, the Jharkhand CID arrested two accused in separate cases related to alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, officials said.

In connection with alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) preliminary examination, the CID arrested Sanjeet Kumar from the Ratu Road area of Ranchi.

Kumar, who allegedly ran Shivangan Coaching Centre, is accused of acting as an agent and collecting money from candidates by promising to help them clear the examination, officials said.