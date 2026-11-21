India and Canada are making efforts to give a final shape to the proposed bilateral Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit Canada next month, people in the know said as the two partners concluded the sixth round of trade negotiations in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi (DPR PMO/File) more

Both sides have wrapped up a face-to-face CEPA negotiation for the sixth round on Friday that brought them closer to concluding an agreement, they said requesting anonymity. New Delhi and Ottawa will continue to remain engaged virtually so that Leaders of the two countries may announce some tangible progress in trade, investment and energy cooperation during Modi’s proposed visit, they added. The High Commission of India in Ottawa on October 16 said in a post on X that Modi will visit Canada on December 11-12.

Without providing any specific details of the Prime Minister’s Canada visit in December the commerce ministry on Saturday confirmed that the sixth round of India-Canada CEPA negotiations have concluded and commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal along with Canadian vice minister Glenn Purves reviewed the progress. The sixth round of negotiations were held in New Delhi from November 11-20

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Near consensus on several chapters of the proposed CEPA have been achieved and some chapters have been concluded, one person said. The sixth round of negotiations covered key areas, including trade in goods, trade in services, rules of origin, trade remedies, intellectual property and investment promotion. The Indian delegation was led by chief negotiator Brij Mohan Mishra and the other side was represented by Canadian chief negotiator Mary-Catherine Speirs.

“The round witnessed constructive and substantive discussions across the negotiating tracks, with both sides making progress towards advancing the negotiations. The discussions were guided by the shared objective of concluding the negotiations within the ambitious timelines envisaged by the leaders of the two nations,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the meeting between Agrawal and Purves provided an opportunity to review the progress achieved during the sixth round of negotiations and take stock of the overall status of the India-Canada CEPA discussions, it said. “Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to concluding an ambitious, balanced and commercially meaningful agreement that delivers tangible benefits to farmers, industries, businesses and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in both countries,” it said.

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Both sides emphasised that the proposed CEPA would unlock new opportunities in trade and investment, strengthen resilient and diversified supply chains, and further deepen the economic partnership, it said.

Besides CEPA, India and Canada are also exploring deeper energy ties, people mentioned above said. The countries plan to establish a two-way energy supply chain in which India would import Canadian oil and gas and send refined petroleum products the other way. The prime ministers of the two countries have decided to cooperate in key areas such as trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties, they added.