IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: Rishabh Pant eyes big score as India look to increase 118-run lead
IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: Stay on top of all the action with our Ball-by-Ball commentary and Live Scorecard.
IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: India have a good opportunity to win the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington and take a 1-0 lead in the two-game series. Remember, their WTC final chances will get a massive boost if they can win both the matches in the Antipodean nation....Read More
The tourists will resume day four on 486/4 with a 118-run lead. In light of the batting-friendly pitch at the Basin Reserve, they will look to bat no longer than the first session and take their lead to 250 or thereabouts and then push for a win in the remaining five sessions of the match. Rishabh Pant (55) and nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj (0) will begin the proceedings for India on day four, with Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar waiting their turn to bat.
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to Day 4 of the first Test between India and New Zealand. We're into the business end of this contest, and there's plenty at stake. India have built a handy 118-run lead, but with seven wickets in hand, there's still a long way to go. Will the visitors tighten their grip, or can New Zealand find a way back into the game? Get comfortable, grab that morning coffee to get rid of the sleepiness and settle in for another day of Test cricket. This is Shaunak Ghosh, bringing you all the action, key moments and little twists from Wellington. Let's get going