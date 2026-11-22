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Rishabh Pant plays a shot.

IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 4: India have a good opportunity to win the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington and take a 1-0 lead in the two-game series. Remember, their WTC final chances will get a massive boost if they can win both the matches in the Antipodean nation. The tourists will resume day four on 486/4 with a 118-run lead. In light of the batting-friendly pitch at the Basin Reserve, they will look to bat no longer than the first session and take their lead to 250 or thereabouts and then push for a win in the remaining five sessions of the match. Rishabh Pant (55) and nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj (0) will begin the proceedings for India on day four, with Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar waiting their turn to bat. ...Read More

The tourists will resume day four on 486/4 with a 118-run lead. In light of the batting-friendly pitch at the Basin Reserve, they will look to bat no longer than the first session and take their lead to 250 or thereabouts and then push for a win in the remaining five sessions of the match. Rishabh Pant (55) and nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj (0) will begin the proceedings for India on day four, with Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar waiting their turn to bat.