Australia beat England by three wickets in a thrilling Twenty20 cricket international Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, inspired by a match-winning display from Nikhil Chaudhary. Australia's Nikhil Chaudhary bats during the first T20I against England. (AP) more

Having taken 2-21 with his leg-spin, Chaudhary made 66 from 38 balls to tee his side up for a chase of 188 — a record at the MCG.

India-born Chaudhary arrived in Australia on a tourist visa six years ago and ended up staying because of COVID travel restrictions.

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“My parents came over from India last night, so nothing better than getting a player of the match in front of them which is their first game here watching me," Chaudhary said.

Both sides were below strength due to forthcoming Test duties but a home XI dominated by unfamiliar faces, including Chaudhary in his debut on Australian soil, squeezed over the line.

Chaudhary fell with 20 needed off the last two overs but an England attack missing the likes of Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue and Sonny Baker did not have enough.

Sam Curran, player of the T20 World Cup final at the MCG four years ago, attempted to defend 11 off the last over but was unable to hold off Jack Edwards, who won it off the penultimate delivery, to reach 191-7.

The teams play the second of five T20s on Tuesday at Carrara on the Gold Coast south of Brisbane. England won the one-day international series 2-1, including a 97-run victory in the decider at Hobart on Wednesday.