“In light of recent events, both Usman and Davey will be rested from our broadcasts over the next few weeks,” Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley told CODE Sports.

Fox Sports has decided to keep Warner and Khawaja away from commentary until the situation settles. The belief is that the continuous pressure on the duo to respond to every new development is making it increasingly difficult for them to concentrate on their commentary responsibilities.

The Sandpapergate is creating new divisions in Australian cricket, eight years after the ball-tampering scandal erupted on the Test tour to South Africa. Now, Fox Cricket has temporarily taken David Warner and Usman Khawaja off the air. The duo will be rested from commentary in the next few weeks as fresh allegations and counterclaims surface around the 2018 ball-tampering incident.

Crawley said that the broadcaster stands in support of its commentary team and respects differences of opinion. However, he acknowledged that in light of the raging row, the situation has become increasingly difficult for Khawaja and Warner. The fact that they have both been vocal about the events surrounding the scandal has further complicated the situation.

“While we always support all members of our commentary team and welcome a diversity of views, which is a feature of our summer of cricket, we also understand the pressure they are under to respond to each and every new comment.”

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The decision comes after Khawaja reopened the chapter in his autobiography, Sabr. The former opener alleged that the whole team was aware of the use of sandpaper during the 2018 tour. Warner supported the claims and questioned Cricket Australia's original investigation.

This was followed by the Australian Test captain, Pat Cummins, rejecting the claims in a lengthy press conference. Fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has supported Cummins' version rejecting the claim that the entire squad knew that a sandpaer was being taken on to the field.

Batter Cameron Bancroft, one of the central figures in the ball-tampering scandal, has claimed that Khawaja was right, further intensifying scrutiny on the bowlers of that 2018 tour.

“We think it is increasingly difficult to focus on the game while the situation continues to unfold and think it is unfair on both commentators to put them in that position,” Crawley added.

Cricket Australia has said it will not reopen the investigation, while it has established an independent forum for players and staff from the 2018 tour to share their accounts of that tour. Warner and Khawaja have questioned whether the forum can bring closure unless the findings are made public. The former opening partners for Australia called for greater transparency regarding what happened eight years ago.F

Fox Sports has committed to providing uninterrupted cricket coverage. “Our focus remains on providing our viewers with the best broadcast of Australia’s summer of cricket. We will continue to monitor the situation,” Crawley concluded. The duo's return date has not been disclosed yet.