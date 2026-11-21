Cricket Australia on Saturday said that Pat Cummins will continue as the captain, amid renewed scrutiny over his position following fresh revelations about the Sandpapergate scandal. Pat Cummins (file image) (REUTERS)

In an official statement, Cricket Australia confirmed that the board met earlier this week to discuss the new developments regarding the ball-tampering scandal that occurred eight years ago in Cape Town.

Cricket Australia chair David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenberg flew down to Sydney on Friday to meet Cummins and discuss his “welfare, the support required for the team and the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.”

Also Read: Josh Hazlewood says he would consider his Australia future if Pat Cummins loses captaincy: ‘Back everything he said in his press conference’ “In the light of the ongoing speculation surrounding the Australian men’s team tour of South Africa in 2018, the CA Board met to ensure measures are in place to protect the integrity of Australian Cricket and the welfare of all concerned,” a Cricket Australia statement read.

“As part of this meeting, the Board resolved to express its unanimous support for Pat Cummins as captain given ongoing speculation about his position,” the statement added.

Bancroft's claims Earlier this week, Cameron Bancroft, who was banned for 9 months for his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering episode in Cape Town, reignited the controversy, alleging that the entire team, including the bowlers, knew about the plot. His recollection of events coincided with what Usman Khawaja wrote in his autobiography ‘Sabr’.

Bancroft's column in the West Australian was published on the same day Cricket Australia announced it would create a forum for players and coaches to give their version of what had transpired.

Cummins, who led Australia to the World Test Championship (WTC) and ODI World Cup win in 2023, added that it meant a lot to speak with both Greenberg and Sydney. He also reacted to the forum's establishment, saying there would be several “difficult conversations”, but he's ready for whatever is in store.

“Being Australian captain carries with it an awesome responsibility. I have and never will take that lightly. David and Todd have a very tough job navigating cricket through all of this, and I commend them for reaching out to me and to many of the players and staff from 2018," said Cummins.

“I support the forum 100 per cent. I will be there. All of the players and staff I have spoken with are very keen to go and to have their say. There will be a lot of difficult conversations, but that is what’s needed. Otherwise, from this point, captaining the Australian team in Perth will be my focus and priority," he added.

The controversy began with Khawaja claiming that the entire team knew about the use of sandpaper, saying that David Warner, Steve Smith, and Bancroft wrongly took the fall. The claim that the entire team knew was further supported by Warner.

However, Cummins then addressed a 68-minute press conference, denying Khawaja's allegations and calling them “nonsense.” Days later, Chadd Sayers, the 12th man during the 2018 tour, backed up Khawaja, reiterating what the former Australian opener and Bancroft said.