The Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has now spoken about the Sandpapergate controversy, which refuses to die down even after eight years. The fast bowler has backed his skipper, Pat Cummins, and suggested that he would consider leaving the Australian Test team if Cummins were removed from the captaincy. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood talk in the pitch on day one of the third Test match between South Africa and Australia. (AFP) more

While speaking to News Corp, Hazlewood categorically denied any knowledge of ball-tampering during Australia’s 2018 tour of South Africa. This comes after former Australian batters Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft alleged that the whole team knew about the use of sandpaper.

“It feels like it’s been a bit of a pile-on the last few days from different people,” Hazlewood said. “I want to back Pat and everything he said in his press conference last week, everything he’s done for the last five or six years in particular as captain.”

The fast bowler credited Cummins with changing the culture of the Australian team. Hazlewood also expressed his concerns about the team’s reaction if someone else were leading the side. “I think if we turned up for the first Test and he wasn’t the captain and it was someone else, honestly, I don’t know how that would go.” Asked whether he would leave the team if Cummins were removed from the helm, he said, “I think I’d have to be put in that position to make a decision, but you’d have to think about it, yeah.”

The Sandpapergate scandal has followed the Australian team since 2018. Discussions around it intensified during Australia’s recent visit to South Africa, eight years after the incident. However, it was Khawaja’s autobiography, Sabr, that made it the centrepiece of every cricketing discussion once more. The former Australian opener alleged in his book that the entire team was aware of ball-tampering during the tour.

This was followed by the current Australian skipper denying the claims in a lengthy press conference. But one of the three central figures in the incident, Cameron Bancroft, then wrote for The West Australian about his recollections. Bancroft’s account contradicted that of Cummins, and since then the scrutiny around him has intensified.

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Hazlewood disputes Bancroft's allegations Hazlewood stressed that he had denied any involvement in the incident during an interrogation shortly after the Cape Town Test. He argued that his recollection of the incident immediately afterwards carries greater weight than accounts given eight years later.

“We were interviewed straight after [Cape Town], and I trust what I said in that two-three hour interrogation more than anything because it was in the day or two after.”

“Was I an architect in the plan to tamper with the ball with sandpaper? And was I aware of sandpaper or foreign substances being used on the field? The answer is no.”

Hazlewood also challenged the assumption that every player was aware of the plan. He described the Port Elizabeth dressing room as “quite long and thin”, suggesting that the batters and bowlers could have been at opposite ends of the room.

The tea break on the second day lasted only around 20 minutes, and the bowlers spent much of that time preparing to return to the field. Hazlewood argued that those discussing the use of sandpaper might have assumed everyone knew about the plan without actually establishing that they did. “Assuming everyone knows and actually knowing everyone knows - that gap is huge. That's a big chasm.”

In his account, Bancroft said that the bowlers gave him feedback about whether his work was helping them extract reverse swing. Hazlewood acknowledged that such discussions took place between the bowling group and Bancroft, but maintained that they were routine. “I have no doubt that he was asking us those things about the ball reversing. There's not one point in his statement where he says 'Oh, I'm doing this with sandpaper.'”

Bancroft further said that the then-bowling coach, David Saker, encouraged him to continue his work on the ball. However, Hazlewood could not confirm whether the conversation actually occurred. “I honestly can’t comment on whether that conversation happened or not. I had no knowledge of it.”