Padikkal continued his rampant form at No. 3, having scored back-to-back centuries in Sri Lanka in August. On Saturday at the Basin Reserve, the left-hander was looking good for another century when he was bowled by Kyle Jamieson for 80. He missed a personal milestone but had done his job to a tee.

India were in a commanding position at the end of the third day of the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington on Saturday. The visitors resumed the day on 159/1, and at stumps, at 486/4, were leading the Kiwis (368) by 118 runs. KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal ’s 165-run stand for the second wicket ensured Shubman Gill’s men didn’t squander a nice 130-run opening stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and Rahul on Friday.

Asked by the broadcasters what Rahul, who scored 136, and he discussed at the crease, Padikkal said, “It was important that we got through that first session. I think if they were able to pick up a couple of wickets early, it would have put us in a bit of a difficult position. That was the conversation, just building that partnership and taking it as deep as possible. And once we were able to do that, then it was our turn to put pressure back on them. And I think we did that well.”

Padikkal expressed surprise at the batting-friendly conditions in Wellington. “We expected a lot of grass on the wicket. We expected a lot of movement. It's been much flatter.

“But at the same time, it's important that you respect the conditions that are in front of you. It was important that we kept scoring big. And that was the conversation in the dressing room as well. Everyone's really confident. Everyone had a lot of preparation coming into this Test match, and that showed,” the 26-year-old said.

Despite having a great day at the office, India, according to Padikkal, weren’t looking too far ahead, and that there was still a lot of work to be done. Asked if the tourists had any particular score in mind, he said: “We areIt's important that we take one session at a time. I think definitely we are in a really good position right now. But it's important that we really extend that lead as much as possible so that we can put more pressure on them.”