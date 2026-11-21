Sudharsan was dropped after one Test in England, which heralded the Gill captaincy era, following scores of 0 and 30. Comeback man Karun Nair was entrusted with that responsibility for the next two Tests, where he managed 31, 26, 40 and 14. India went back to Sudharsan for the last two Tests, then stuck with him except for one occasion on a square turner against South Africa in Kolkata in November when Washington Sundar filled the breach admirably, batting out 174 deliveries across two innings before being summarily despatched to the No. 8 slot for the next outing.

Virat Kohli 's Test retirement last May and new skipper Shubman Gill's subsequent decision to drop down to the No. 4 position from the tour of England opened up a lacuna at No. 3, occupied by Gill for two years from the middle of 2023. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and then chief selector Ajit Agarkar identified Sai Sudharsan, the Tamil Nadu left-hander, as a long-term prospect to slip into the role performed with aplomb for so long by Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara, but that experiment wasn’t even half-successful.

Despite Sudharsan managing just three scores of 50-plus and averaging a modest 31.91 in 12 innings, India were keen to give him a long rope because they believed he could overcome his technical inadequacies. There was equal parts hope and conviction in that line of thought. Now, almost entirely by accident, they appear to have unearthed a classy, correct and dependable one-drop batter capable of operating in different gears.

Devdutt Padikkal began his Test career at No. 4 against England in Dharamsala in March 2024 (scoring 65), but had to wait eight months for his next outing, in Perth in November 2024 when Gill was ruled out with a broken left thumb. The rangy left-hander made 0 and 25 at the Optus Stadium and was summarily overlooked with the Sudharsan trial gaining pace. Padikkal’s return to Test cricket in Sri Lanka in August, 21 months after his previous appearance, was facilitated by a heel injury to Sudharsan. This time, the Karnataka batter didn’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

In Galle this Independence Day, the 26-year-old showcased his quality with a sublime 167, backing it up with 44 in the second innings. A week later, at the SSC ground in Colombo, he threw in a 117 for good measure, making himself undroppable for the immediate future. To buttress his claims further, he conjured efforts of 199 and 80 in official ‘Tests’ on the shadow tour by India ‘A’ to New Zealand, surging well clear of Sudharsan in the race to the No. 3 position.

At the Basin Reserve on a warm, windy Saturday, Padikkal reiterated his pedigree with a composed, untroubled, eye-catching 80 during a 165-run stand with KL Rahul. The base was already set on the second evening, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rahul having added 130 for the first wicket. Padikkal knew it was his responsibility to help his senior Bengaluru colleague eat into the New Zealand total of 368, and he chose caution as his primary mode of operation in the hour to stumps when he made his way to 16.

Saturday morning saw more of the same approach from Padikkal, naturally a batter who likes to keep the score board moving. The biggest threat, even against a 39-over-old ball, would be right at the start of the day, so Padikkal eschewed all risk and focused on occupying the crease. For three consecutive overs from Matt Henry, he was content to offer a dead defensive blade to anything that needed his attention. Balls that didn’t need to be played at were ignored assiduously. Even when a couple of crisp punches went straight to fielders, there was no anxiety, no internal pressure to move past 16. Padikkal was in a Zen-like state, content so long as he didn’t offer the Kiwis a foot in the door.

The Rahul support It helped that at the other end was a man he has idolised for long. Since Rohit Sharma and Kohli’s Test retirements, Rahul has revelled in his role as senior pro, mentor and guide. He wasn’t constantly in Padikkal’s ear, but signature useful tips and occasional reminders of the need to stay calm went down well with the younger man.

Padikkal’s first scoring stroke on Saturday was a crunchy cut through point off his 20th delivery when Henry offered him width. The gears changed smoothly and seamlessly, the left-hander becoming more proactive, yet remaining risk-free. The only time he faltered was when he wafted at Jacob Duffy, on 53, and was dropped by Henry Nicholls at gully. Otherwise, he hardly put a foot wrong, fusing solidity in defence with pleasing strokes on both sides of the wicket off either foot, and having oodles of time while doing so.

Padikkal averages 71.14 from five Tests, courtesy of two hundreds and as many half-centuries in seven innings. He seems a natural fit at No. 3, shares a great rapport with Rahul and Jaiswal, and has a terrific relationship with the two men immediately below him in the batting order, Gill and Rishabh Pant. He has time on his side, is technically solid, temperamentally sound and versatile in stroke-production. It’s too early and fanciful to start looking at him as a natural successor to the original Rahul and Pujara, but don’t be surprised if he gets there in due course.