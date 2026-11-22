On May 3, 2023, violence began to ripple through Manipur. The conflict convulsed much of the state within hours, cleaving apart families from each other and from their homes. As armed mobs set homes ablaze at will, people fled and took shelter wherever they could, their lives wrenched apart overnight. Similar horrors rocked a small Kuki household in Imphal’s New Lambulane neighbourhood, where Dallalmuon Gangte, then 12, would knock a football about, harbouring dreams of one day turning out in the Indian blue. Gangte’s mother, Zamie, continues to work at a stone quarry in Mizoram, earning around ₹300–400 a day to support her four children. (HT) more

The Gangtes escaped their home as violent groups ran riot in the Manipur capital the day the conflict began. Two days later, security forces moved the Gangtes out of Imphal entirely and dropped them into Kangpokpi district. Similar violence was unfolding across the state, across ethnic groups.

Also read: Manipur militant killed in encounter with security forces in Imphal West

Family forced to leave Imphal and move to Mizoram The teenager left behind more than the house, said his mother, Zamie Gangte (42). The boy, then a Class 8 student at St John’s School in Imphal, was cut off from his friends and his football lessons.

More than three years later, Gangte, now 16, on Saturday returned to India from Malaysia, a day after captaining the U-17 football team through a successful qualifying campaign that took the side to next year’s AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

Gangte topped the scoring charts with nine goals in four matches, the standout performer even in a field peppered with superstars-in-waiting.

But in May 2023, even survival was uncertain for Zamie and her family, never mind success.

The state is still divided on ethnic lines with Meiteis in the valley and Kuki people in the hills. Security forces guard the area in between as a buffer.

The broader conflict in the state has killed over 300 and displaced around 60,000.

Also read: A killing, two villages and a new fault line in Manipur

Mother took up quarry work to support her family A desperate Zamie, who owned a vegetable shop in Imphal, took work wherever she could to feed the family.

“We stayed for a week in Kangpokpi relief before shifting to Mizoram, where I decided to work as a labourer at a stone quarry,” she said on Saturday.

Still, Zamie urged her son to keep playing, support that has since paid off. “My son was talented and got an opportunity to play for North East United Football Club. He started staying in Guwahati and playing for the club. Sometime in 2024, he got a call from the Alchemy football academy in Bengaluru. These two clubs helped him break into the national stage,” she said.

The boy hasn’t been to school since 2023, but Zamie said he will resume classes through the National Open School.

Nine goals make Gangte top scorer in qualifying campaign Gangte has scored 20 goals for India since making his youth international debut at the SAFF U-17 Championship in 2025.

In the qualifying campaign, which ended on November 20, India won three matches and drew one. Gangte scored hat-tricks in two games, against Singapore and Guam.

Zamie, whose husband died of heart disease a year before the conflict, still works at the stone quarry. She earns around ₹300–400 a day, smashing large stones using a hammer.

Also read: India stay unbeaten to qualify for AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027

She also has a younger son and two daughters.

“We now live in a rented house in Mizoram, where we pay ₹3,000 for the room. We make ends meet and support each other. I watch his matches and hope that he becomes a professional senior footballer at the senior level,” she said.

That room may house more than one wunderkind. Zamie’s younger son, John Lamdikhol, just eight, is already training at Mizoram’s acclaimed Four4two Football Academy.

She now has just two wishes. That John, like his brother, also dons the Indian jersey.

And that one day, she gets to watch her children play from the comfort of the home they were forced to leave behind three years ago.