Manipur’s CoTU pauses shutdown over 2 Kuki youths’ killing, gives government 7 days to act

A Kuki-Zo body in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), on Friday announced a seven-day suspension of the ongoing shutdown to give the state government time to address its demands over the abduction and killing of two Kuki youths. The committee, however, warned that it would resume the shutdown and intensify its agitation if the government failed to meet its demands within the deadline. CoTU announced a seven-day suspension of the shutdown in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district over the killing of two Kuki youths, setting a deadline for the state government. (ANI)

The committee issued a statement on Friday saying that the decision came amid tensions in Kangpokpi district following the alleged abduction of two Kuki youths from Taphou Kuki village on October 28 and the subsequent discovery of their mutilated bodies on November 1.

Since the recovery of the bodies, CoTU had been imposing a total shutdown, which had been extended repeatedly.

The statement further said that sit-ins would be organised at various locations during the seven-day period. The committee also decided not to accept the bodies, which are still lying at the morgue, until its charter of demands is fulfilled.

The committee warned that if the government failed to fulfil its demands within the seven days, CoTU would resume the shutdown along with other intensified forms of agitation.

The two Kuki youths, Paoginlal Hangshing (20) and Tinginlun Chongloi (21), went missing at around 5.30pm on October 28 after reportedly being abducted by unidentified people while travelling.

National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) passes through the Kangpokpi district headquarters. The highway has been disrupted by protesters since 5pm on October 29.

Their mutilated bodies were found during an extensive joint search operation on November 1 by joint teams comprising Manipur Police, the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Assam Rifles and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in the general area east of NH-2, along the Senapati-Phaibung Road.

Manipur Police Headquarters also issued a statement on Friday, saying that the cases related to the recent incidents of arson and killings of civilians were under thorough investigation. Efforts were being made to identify the accused, while witnesses were being located and questioned.

The statement further said that joint teams of the police, CoBRA, CRPF, the BSF (Border Security Force), the Assam Rifles and the Army were conducting cordon and search operations (CASOs) as well as intelligence-based operations in the affected areas to take action in accordance with the law and punish those responsible for the crimes.

“Necessary action is also being taken up with the National Investigation Agency (NIA)…Police and all security forces are taking the matter with utmost concern. Security measures have been put in place, and the situation is being closely monitored,” the statement said.

Officials said the post-mortems of the two deceased had been conducted at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, and that the bodies were still lying at the hospital morgue.

The Manipur Police has appealed to the public to remain calm, exercise restraint and not take the law into their own hands. People have been asked not to believe or circulate unverified information, rumours or provocative content on social media that may escalate tension and violence.