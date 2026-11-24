The temple board responsible for managing the Arulmigu Uchi Pillayar Temple in Madurai defended its decision of lighting the ceremonial ‘Karthigai Deepam’ at its usual spot instead of the location mandated by the Supreme Court. A view of the Maha Deepam lit at the Annamalai Hills as part of the annual Karthigai Deepam festival, in Tiruvannamalai. (ANI Video Grab) more

The board said it was unanimously resolved that the lamp must be lit at the customary spot where it is usually lit and age old customs must be protected.

“Such long standing continuous practices, religious traditions and rituals and the Agama rules are considered the unique religious identity of the temple,” a detailed press note signed by the temple Board of Trustees Chairperson V Shanmugasundaram read.

The board also cited historical continuity as it backed its decision to light the lamp at its customary spot this year. "Subsequently, the temple's traditions and customs must be brought to the attention of the Court," the press note said.

Referring to the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple located nearby, it said, festivals, prayers, worship rituals, and the Karthigai Deepam festival conducted at this temple are performed based on religious traditions followed for many generations.

The lamp was lit at the lit atop the temple in Thiruparankundram at 6pm on Tuesday despite the Supreme Court's mandate of lighting it at the disputed stone pillar, or ‘deepathoon’, atop the Thiruparankundram hill.

What is the ‘age-old’ custom? It is customary for the Karthigai Deepam to be lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchi Pillayar Temple atop the hill as it is located directly above the head of the main presiding deity (Moolavar), the temple board said.

"It is based on these decisions, the Temple Board of Trustees unanimously resolved and passed a resolution stating that the traditional customs and established worship practices followed at the temple for ages must be protected," the temple board said in a statement.

On November 20, the Supreme Court had granted a one-time exception this year, allowing the lamp lighting at the disputed stone pillar, or ‘deepathoon’, atop the Thiruparankundram hill.

The court however had made it clear that this wouldn't establish any customary right to perform the ritual at the site in subsequent years.

Lamp lighting sparks political row The Opposition in Tamil Nadu and several Hindu outfits launched an attack on the government after the Karthigai Deepam was lit without following the Supreme Court's directions.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam called the TVK-led government “a bunch of cowards” and alleged minority appeasement was behind the lamp lighting at the customary spot. BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan also weighed in, alleging that the TVK government disregarded Hindu sentiments.

Tamil Nadu minister CTR Nirmal Kumar confirmed the lighting of the lamp at the usual spot. Reacting to his remarks on X, Soundararajan said “It is highly condemnable for a person holding the office of Law Minister to openly oppose an interim order of the Supreme Court. The Tamil Nadu Law Minister has forfeited the moral right to continue in that office.”

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also condemned the move, saying it was a government's responsibility to abide by a Supreme Court order.