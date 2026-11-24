A scuffle broke out in Tamil Nadu's Thiruparankundram on Tuesday evening after the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the usual spot instead of at ‘Deepathoon’, the stone pillar, as was ordered by the Supreme Court last week. The lamp was lit at the Uchipillayar Temple instead of the Deepathoon stone pillar. (HT) more

Hindu outfits and BJP leaders staged a protest and got into a scuffle with the police, reported news agency PTI.

The ceremonial lamp was lit atop the Arulmigu Uchipillayar Temple in Thiruparankundram, despite the Supreme Court's mandate of lighting it at the disputed stone pillar, or ‘deepathoon’, atop the Thiruparankundram hill.

The Supreme Court had permitted the lamp lighting as a one-time arrangement, noting that doing so would not establish any customary right to perform the ritual at the site in subsequent years.