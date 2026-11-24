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Karthigai Deepam row: Hindu outfits clash with cops as lamp lit at usual spot despite SC order
Hindu outfits and BJP leaders reportedly staged a protest and got into a scuffle with the police in Tamil Nadu's Thiruparankundram on Tuesday.
A scuffle broke out in Tamil Nadu's Thiruparankundram on Tuesday evening after the Karthigai Deepam was lit at the usual spot instead of at ‘Deepathoon’, the stone pillar, as was ordered by the Supreme Court last week.
Hindu outfits and BJP leaders staged a protest and got into a scuffle with the police, reported news agency PTI.
The ceremonial lamp was lit atop the Arulmigu Uchipillayar Temple in Thiruparankundram, despite the Supreme Court's mandate of lighting it at the disputed stone pillar, or ‘deepathoon’, atop the Thiruparankundram hill.
The Supreme Court had permitted the lamp lighting as a one-time arrangement, noting that doing so would not establish any customary right to perform the ritual at the site in subsequent years.
Although the Karthigai Deepam was lit on Tuesday evening, it was not at the location permitted by the Supreme Court. Hindu outfits took strong objection to this and resorted to a sudden protest at Thirupparankundram.
The protesters demanded that the authorities implement the apex court directive as a one-time measure, and some of them were detained after a scuffle with the police, reported PTI.
‘TVK govt a bunch of cowards’
Tamil Nadu BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam also lashed out over the lamp lighting spot. Hitting out at CM Vijay-led government, Selvam said: “The TVK Govt is a bunch of cowards who do minority appeasement and they want to hurt the sentiments of the majority of this country and the state. The BJP and all the Hindu organisations stand in solidarity with the Hindus, with the devotees of Lord Muruga. People of Tamil Nadu will teach a lesson that Chief Minister Joseph will never forget in his life…," he said.