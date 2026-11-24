Indian Navy, Coast Guard and other maritime agencies are undertaking extensive search operations to trace seven fishermen from Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada who ventured into the Bay of Bengal on November 4 and went missing, officials said on Tuesday. Cyclone Akvan originated as a low-pressure area on November 12, intensified into a cyclonic storm on November 16 and made landfall near Ganjam in Odisha on November 20. (ANI Video Grab) more

According to additional director of fisheries Dr P Shankar Rao, the missing fishermen were identified as D Simhadri (boat owner), Kodanda Rao, Gampala Prakash, Tirri Narayana, Korada Chinna, Merugu Narayana and Kandala Ramu.

He said two fishing boats from Subbampeta village in Uppada mandal had ventured into the sea on November 4. “They reached Visakhapatnam by November 11 and informed their family members that they were going deeper into the sea for fishing,” Shankar Rao told HT.

While one of the boats returned safely, the other went missing along with its seven-member crew.

On November 14, Simhadri called his wife and informed her that they had been caught in turbulent waters due to cyclonic conditions. “That was the last call from the fishermen,” he said.

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Cyclone Akvan originated as a low-pressure area on November 12, intensified into a cyclonic storm on November 16 and made landfall near Ganjam in Odisha on November 20.

“Till then, the family members of the missing fishermen were hoping that their boat, too, would return. When it did not, they informed us, and we immediately alerted the Indian Navy and Coast Guard authorities to take up search and rescue operations,” Shankar Rao said.

Initial information suggests that the missing boat was last reported to be at sea, approximately 200km from Paradip in Odisha.

In a separate statement, state agriculture minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said the state government had initiated special measures to locate the missing fishermen and was coordinating with maritime agencies to establish the whereabouts of their boat.

“Search operations have been intensified in coordination with the Coast Guard units at Kakinada and Paradip, besides the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Chennai. The state government is maintaining constant contact with officials of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard to monitor the search efforts and explore all possible avenues to trace the fishermen,” Atchannaidu said.

He said there was a possibility that the missing boat might have been swept towards the maritime waters of another country due to the impact of the cyclone.

“In view of this possibility, the authorities have also alerted Bangladesh and Myanmar and shared information about the missing fishing boat with the two countries to facilitate its identification and rescue, if it has drifted into their respective maritime zones,” he said.

The minister said the families of the missing fishermen had informed the authorities that the boat was carrying around 1,500 litres of diesel and sufficient food supplies to last nearly 30 days. “These provisions have raised hopes that the fishermen may have been able to sustain themselves despite being stranded at sea,” he said.

He assured the families of the missing fishermen that the government was taking the matter seriously and making every possible effort, in coordination with central maritime agencies and neighbouring countries, to trace the boat and bring the fishermen back safely.

In August this year, too, seven fishermen from Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district went missing for three weeks in the Bay of Bengal before being rescued near the West Bengal coast and brought ashore.

The fishermen, who had set out from the Odalarevu Fish Landing Centre on August 3, became stranded at sea after a series of mechanical failures crippled their boat. After travelling about 50 nautical miles, the engine failed completely. With no fishing boat in sight and no immediate possibility of outside assistance, the seven men were left stranded in the open sea.

The fishermen drifted helplessly for days as strong winds pushed the vessel hundreds of kilometres towards the West Bengal coast. Finally, on August 26, a fishing boat from Kolkata spotted the stranded vessel and came to their rescue.