The ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) has changed how laptops, desktops, servers and other IT hardware are judged as ‘Made in India’ for government purchases. Companies will now get more weightage for research, design and chip-level work done in the country, not just assembly. Motherboard assembly and final assembly and testing must be done in India, as must monitor assembly for desktops and display glass assembly for IFPDs. (Representational) more

Under government procurement rules, buyers give preference to suppliers whose products meet set local content thresholds. Those suppliers are classified as Class-I or Class-II local suppliers. The new notification decides how that local content is counted.

The rules cover central government purchases. They also cover purchases by states and local bodies under schemes fully or partly funded by the Centre.

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The notification, dated November 20 and setting a six-month deadline for the new rules to come into effects, sets out a new method for calculating local content in six products: desktop and all-in-one PCs, laptops, thin clients (low-cost terminals that rely on a central server for computing), servers, computer monitors and interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs), which are smart boards used in classrooms and offices. IFPDs have been brought under the framework for the first time.

The notification gives each manufacturing stage a fixed share of a product’s total bill of materials (BoM). That share counts as local content if the stage is carried out in India.

Some steps are compulsory. Motherboard assembly and final assembly and testing must be done in India, as must monitor assembly for desktops and display glass assembly for IFPDs. Otherwise the product cannot bid for government contracts at all, whatever supplier class the company would otherwise qualify for.

For a laptop, motherboard assembly counts for 15%, making the bare printed circuit board in India adds 10%, the chassis 10%, the battery pack and power adaptor 5% each, and final assembly and testing 5%.

A Meity official, who asked not to be named, said the new framework is aligned with the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware. Companies under the scheme should be able to meet the local content thresholds as well, the official said.

The IT hardware PLI scheme offers incentives to companies making laptops, PCs, servers and tablets in India. The new procurement rules could give such manufacturers an added advantage in government tenders if they localise deeper stages such as circuit board making, R&D and design.

For the first time, the framework gives weightage to work beyond the factory floor. In-house R&D done in India can account for 8% of the BoM. It must be carried out through the company’s own facilities or through units registered with the department of scientific and industrial research (DSIR), and must be linked to the specific product model. Indian design or intellectual property can add another 10%.

The notification says localisation, minor modifications, or simply registering or licensing in India a design developed abroad “shall not qualify as domestically conducted designing”. Claims for R&D and design must be certified by a chartered accountant or statutory auditor.

The rules also reward semiconductor-level work. Memory (RAM) and solid-state storage assembled on circuit boards in India count for 4% each. That rises to 10% if the chips are also assembled, tested and packaged (ATMP) in India. Display assembly earns extra weightage if it includes chip-on-glass and chip-on-flex processing.

For servers, a board carrying the CPU and GPU together counts for 25%. Where they are on separate boards, the CPU board counts for 15% and the GPU board for 10%.

In a press release on November 20, the government said it had changed its methodology for calculating domestic value addition (DVA) “with a view to promoting domestic manufacturing, strengthening indigenous capabilities and generating employment.”