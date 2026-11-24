Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran said he was arrested on Tuesday by the Madurai Police while he was on his way to attend the lighting of the 'Karthigai Deepam' at the disputed stone pillar, or ‘deepathoon’, atop the Thirupparankundram hill in Madurai. A statement from the police is awaited. Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran was arrested on Tuesday. (File Photo) more

This comes after the Supreme Court last week permitted the lighting to take place on November 24.

More details will be added shortly.