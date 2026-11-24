New Delhi, The Centre has told the Supreme Court that its ability to secure the return of an Indian-origin man, who has acquired Russian nationality and is serving in the Army there, was limited. Centre tells SC it has limited scope to secure return of man serving in Russian Army as he has renounced Indian citizenship more

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, on Monday, was hearing a petition of a person seeking a direction to the Centre to bring back his son fighting in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that the man had reportedly renounced his Indian citizenship and acquired Russian nationality before joining the Russian armed forces and, consequently, the government may have a very limited role in this.

The top law officer, taking note of the observation of the bench, said the government would explore possible avenues for the man's repatriation, including the scope for humanitarian intervention.

However, he maintained that Russian authorities were within their rights to withhold information about him, given that he was now enrolled in their military as a Russian citizen.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by the man's father and asked the Union government to explore all possible options to facilitate his return to India.

Several aspects of the case remained unclear, particularly the agreement that he had entered into with the intermediary who had arranged his studies in Moscow, the bench said.

The court also sought to know whether the Centre could intervene after Russian authorities informed Indian officials that the man had relinquished his Indian citizenship and obtained Russian nationality.

Responding to the court's queries, Mehta said he would seek instructions from the ministry concerned on the possibility of extending humanitarian assistance in the matter.

According to the petitioner's account, his son had travelled to Russia in April to pursue his studies.

However, months after his departure, his family received a communication from the Indian Embassy in Moscow indicating that he had joined the Russian Army as a Russian citizen.

In its communication to the family, the Embassy said it had taken up the matter with Russia's Ministry of Defence and requested his release.

It further stated that, according to documents available with it, the man had voluntarily relinquished his Indian citizenship and possessed a Russian passport.

The Embassy also informed the family that it would provide further updates once it received a response from the Russian authorities.

The father, in his plea, expressed serious concern over the circumstances in which the man had reportedly acquired Russian citizenship and subsequently entered military service within a relatively short period of arriving in the country.

The petitioner has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the change in his son's citizenship status and his subsequent recruitment into the Russian armed forces, seeking the Centre's intervention to facilitate his return.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.