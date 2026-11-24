Delhi police on Tuesday said they arrested four men, three from Rajasthan and one from Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan area, in connection with a cyber fraud case in which they allegedly duped a cryptocurrency trader of 4,985 USDT, worth around ₹5 lakh, through fake transactions on a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace using phishing links. Explaining the syndicate’s modus operandi, Goel said it recruited young men from villages around Alwar on a profit-sharing basis to target cryptocurrency traders. (HT Photo/ Representational) more

The entire cheated amount was seized and refunded to the complainant. Police also recovered ₹1.62 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, one iPad, a Wi-Fi router and six SIM cards from the accused.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said the arrested men were allegedly part of an organised cyber fraud syndicate that targeted cryptocurrency traders through P2P transactions and phishing links designed to drain victims’ cryptocurrency wallets.

“Investigation was carried out by a team led by the station house officer (SHO) Pravesh Kaushik. The team members conducted technical analysis, including examination of call and internet protocol detail records CDRs/IPDRs and the WhatsApp numbers, which led to the identification of a syndicate operating from Rajasthan’s Alwar by a suspect named Atul Meena,” DCP Goel said.

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Police said a raid was conducted at Atul’s hideout in Alwar, where ₹1.62 lakh in cash, three mobile phones, one iPad, a Wi-Fi router and five SIM cards were recovered. However, Atul could not be apprehended. Further technical leads took the team to Jaipur, where three of his associates, identified as Jagmohan Meena (19), Narender Kumar Meena (22) and Manish Meena (24), were arrested. Eight mobile phones were recovered from them.

During interrogation, the three men disclosed that they were working with Atul on a profit-sharing basis and identified him as the person operating the WhatsApp number used to contact and defraud the complainant. Further raids led to Atul’s arrest near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi.

The case was registered at the cyber police station on July 2 under charges of cheating by personation and criminal conspiracy after the complainant, whose identity has not been disclosed by police, reported unauthorised transactions involving 4,985 USDT from his cryptocurrency wallet.

The complainant told police that on June 6, while he had an active sell order on a P2P marketplace, a person posing as a prospective buyer contacted him and moved the conversation to WhatsApp. On the pretext of purchasing USDT, the accused fraudulently transferred the entire cryptocurrency balance from his wallet, the DCP said.

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Explaining the syndicate’s modus operandi, Goel said it recruited young men from villages around Alwar on a profit-sharing basis to target cryptocurrency traders. The recruits arranged P2P marketplace accounts on rent, procured SIM cards and created WhatsApp and Instagram accounts.

“They also published online advertisements to attract persons willing to sell USDT through Binance P2P. Once a genuine trader responded, the recruit shared the victim’s WhatsApp number with Atul Meena, who posed as a genuine P2P buyer. Atul induced the victim into giving him access to his or her cryptocurrency wallet using phishing links and then transferred the entire USDT balance,” added Goel.

The southwest district cyber police team is investigating the case further to identify and arrest other members of the syndicate. Police are also trying to identify and contact more victims allegedly duped by the arrested men and other gang members using the same modus operandi.