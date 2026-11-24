Coca-Cola is planning to revive Gold Spot, its India-born orange-flavoured carbonated drink, more than two decades after it was discontinued, PTI reported on Monday, citing industry sources. The beverage is expected to return to the market soon, potentially in a low-sugar or no-sugar formulation. The brand came under Coca-Cola's ownership in 1993, when the beverage company acquired the aerated drinks business of Ramesh Chauhan-led Parle. (AFP/Representative Image) more

According to the sources cited by PTI, a formal announcement regarding the proposed relaunch is expected soon. The company may also retain Gold Spot's iconic tagline, "The Zing Thing", as it looks to reconnect with consumers who grew up with the popular drink.

The proposed revival comes amid changing consumer preferences and growing demand for beverages with reduced sugar content. Coca-Cola is looking to leverage Gold Spot's nostalgic appeal while tapping into the market for low-sugar and no-sugar carbonated drinks.

The development also comes as Coca-Cola's bottling arm, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd (HCCBL), prepares for an initial public offering (IPO) in India.

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Gold Spot: A look at the brand's history Launched in India in 1971, Gold Spot became one of the country's most popular orange-flavoured carbonated drinks, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s.

The brand became part of Coca-Cola's portfolio in 1993, when the Atlanta-headquartered beverage major acquired the aerated drinks business of Ramesh Chauhan-led Parle following its re-entry into the Indian market.