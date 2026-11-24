Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore on Monday said he will undergo a narco-analysis test in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Tuesday in connection with the Ankita Bhandari 2022 murder case. The case sparked a fresh political storm after the victim’s parents demanded a probe into the alleged role of a “VIP.” (Facebook/@Suresh Rathore MLA) more

“I received a communication from the additional superintendent of police, CBI, stating that I have to be in Gandhinagar on November 24 for a narco-analysis test. I have always cooperated with the CBI and will continue to do so,” Rathore said. “Law enforcement will track down those who are guilty. I am going to Gandhinagar to testify as a witness”.

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The case sparked a fresh political storm after the victim’s parents demanded a probe into the alleged role of a “VIP.” The controversy erupted after actress Urmila Sanawar released a purported audio recording of a phone conversation with Rathore, allegedly linking senior BJP leader and current Sikkim governor Dushyant Kumar Gautam to the case.

This comes as the victim’s parents filed a complaint with the Dehradun police against former BJP leader Vinod Arya, father of the prime convict Pulkit Arya and his lawyer, for allegedly making the victim’s WhatsApp chats public, a police officer said. An FIR is yet to be registered.

Rajpur police station house officer (SHO) PD Bhatt said, “We have received the complaint and launched a probe. Appropriate action will be taken.”