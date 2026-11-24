Panaji, Goa's Food and Drugs Administration has intensified surveillance of packaged drinking water brands sold in the state following a controversy over a Bisleri sample declared unsafe, a senior official said on Tuesday. Bisleri controversy: Goa FDA steps up surveillance of packaged water brands more

FDA Director Shweta S Dessai said the disputed Bisleri batch was tested in October 2025 and was no longer available in the market, adding that the Food Safety Officer has filed a prosecution case in court in connection with the sample.

"This particular batch is not available in the market. However, I have instructed my officers to draw surveillance samples of various packaged drinking water manufactured and sold in Goa for analysis," Dessai said.

She said that from April 1, 2025, till date, the FDA had analysed more than 80 samples of packaged drinking water as part of its quality surveillance exercise.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on Sunday said it had sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd over "unsafe packaged drinking water" from its Goa manufacturing facility.

Bisleri, meanwhile, has maintained that its packaged drinking water is safe for consumption, stating that the issue relates to a single batch manufactured at its Goa facility in September 2025.

On September 30, 2025, FSSAI collected six samples from the Goa facility, and initial testing found that five met all applicable standards, the company said. "The sixth recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre," it stated.

In a statement, the company said it had not received any notice from the FSSAI, adding that a referral laboratory had found bromate levels within the prescribed limit.

Bisleri said it would continue to cooperate with the FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.