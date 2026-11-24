The constitutional right to a speedy trial cannot become a passport for granting bail to accused persons with criminal antecedents and previous convictions, the Supreme Court has held, stressing that courts must balance an accused’s liberty against the larger societal interest and the rights of victims and their families. India News

“A criminal, having antecedents and previous conviction, cannot be released on bail merely on the strength of his/her right to speedy trial,” held a bench of justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar, adding that courts have a duty to strike a balance between an accused’s right to a speedy trial and society’s interest in the administration of justice.

“It is the duty of the court to maintain balance between the two facets i.e., right to speedy trial and the societal interest, by releasing a person on bail while he is involved in series of offences,” said the bench.

Setting aside a high court order granting bail to a man who had spent over five years in custody, the court pointed out that the accused had concealed his previous conviction for attempting to kill the very person who was subsequently murdered in the case for which he was seeking bail.

The bench emphasised the right to speedy trial, though an integral facet of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, could not be considered in isolation when dealing with serious offences and accused persons with criminal antecedents.

“True it is that the right to speedy trial is always considered to be a facet of Article 21 of the Constitution of India but, at the same time, when the accused is involved in committing heinous offence, the right of the accused and the interest of the society, including the interest of the victim and his family, is also required to be seen,” underlined the bench in an order last week.

The court was hearing an appeal filed by Chander Pal, father of Akshay, who was murdered in 2020 in Faridabad, challenging the bail granted to Rahul alias Vikram by the high court on the ground that he had remained in jail for more than five years.

The complainant pointed out that Rahul had previously been convicted under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act for attempting to kill Akshay. The conviction was recorded by a sessions court on November 8, 2016.

Importantly, the Supreme Court also noticed that Rahul had made incorrect statements in his bail petition before the high court, claiming in two separate portions that he was not involved in any other criminal case apart from the one under consideration. This, the bench said, amounted to concealing his previous conviction for attempting to kill Akshay.

The court also noted that the present murder was committed while Rahul was out on bail in the earlier case in which he had been convicted for the attempt on Akshay’s life.

“Not only this, the present crime has been committed while the respondent no.1 has been enlarged on bail in the case where he stands convicted for committing offence under Sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Section 25 of Arms Act, 1959,” it noted.

The bench made it clear that prolonged incarceration alone could not justify bail where an accused had a history of serious criminal conduct, particularly when relief had been obtained through incorrect statements before the court. Holding that the high court ought not to have granted bail pending trial, the Supreme Court set aside its order and directed Rahul to surrender before the concerned court within a week.