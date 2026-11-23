Cockroach Janta Party's Saurav Das on Monday alleged that he was stopped at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and barred from flying to London where he was supposed to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford. He said that he was informed at the immigration counter that his passport has been flagged. File photo of Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Saurav Das. (ANI) more “I have been stopped by this cowardly Modi Govt at the Delhi Airport from flying to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford.” Das wrote on X. However, a Delhi Police official told HT that they are not aware of the matter and that the immigration officials are involved.

Das also shared a video on his Instagram handle, giving a detailed account on the incident. “I had a flight to London at 1:00 am. I was going to London because the students' union of the prestigious Oxford university had invited me for a lecture. But as I reached the immigration counter, I was informed that my passport has been flagged by the coward government to stop me from going out of the country,” he said in the video. The CJP said that Das was was invited by the University of Oxford to address the Oxford Union but was stopped at the Delhi airport. “This cowardly government fears educated voices so much that it has stooped to stopping those who carry India’s voice to the world,” the youth-led movement said in a post on X.