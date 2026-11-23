Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, who played a series-defining role in 2018 against Australia, weighed in on the Sandpapergate, alleging that the ball tampering ploy might have been used in the first Test in Durban as well. AB de Villiers in action during the 2018 Test series against Australia. (AFP) more

Cameron Bancroft, Steve Smith and David Warner were handed bans for the use of sandpaper in the Cape Town Test. However, recent revelations by Bancroft and Usman Khawaja claimed that the tactic was used in the previous Test in Port Elizabeth as well, where de Villiers had hit a century.

However, de Villiers has now claimed that Australians were up to something with the ball in the series opener as reverse swing was on offer way too early as compared to previous times in Kingsmead, Durban.

Also Read: Fox Cricket takes David Warner, Usman Khawaja off air as Sandpapergate row deepens “Everyone knew they were doing something. I don't know what the argument is about. It's a no-brainer that everyone knew. Do me a favour, if you see the ball swinging the wrong way, it started in Durban, by the way, not Port Elizabeth. I am very happy for people to quote me on that. We lost the first Test in Durban with the ball reversing at a very interesting time,” de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

“Way too early for anyone to reverse the ball at Kingmead, trust me, I have played a lot of cricket there. Whatever they did there, whether it was sandpaper or nail, I don't care,” he added.

The legendary Proteas batter also sided with Khawaja and Bancroft's version, saying there was no way that the entire team didn't know about the plan.

“At the end of the day, everyone knew they were going to cross the line and do something illegal. The focus should be on the fact that they cheated, and they didn't handle it well. That's it, people. The whole team should have stood up as a unit and said, ‘Give us a penalty, and we will do what needs to be done,' he added.

‘Cheating’ de Villiers further stated that he doesn't understand why such a fuss is being made about the use of sandpaper, saying the matter should rather be about how an “illegal” thing was done on the ground and how three people took the blame for the entire team.

He also said that had the shoe been on the other foot, the entire South African team would have taken the fall, unlike Australia.

“Why are we all so worried about the object that was used? The fact of the matter is there was a premeditated decision made to do something illegal on the ground. The question should be did you know you were cheating? And the answer should be 100 per cent yes. Stop with the sandpaper stuff, just ask the bowlers did you know something was going on?," said de Villiers.

"And every single person knew about it. I've zero per cent doubt about that. The way Bancroft, Steve and Warner took the heat was absolutely ridiculous in my opinion. They just handled it terribly. If the whole team stood together as teams should do, and maybe it speaks volumes about the team's character at that time. There is no doubt that we as a South African team would have stuck together,” he added.

Recently, Australia captain Pat Cummins and pacer Mitchell Starc maintained that the bowling group didn't know about the use of sandpaper on the field. However, Khawaja, Warner and Bancroft maintained that the entire team was aware, including the bowling group and the coaching staff.