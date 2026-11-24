The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) has asked the government to set up a dedicated scheme to help Indian IT services companies adapt to artificial intelligence (AI). This demand is part of its pre-budget recommendations for the Union Budget 2027-28. Nasscom wants the budget to commit to an “AI Services Transformation and Innovation Scheme” for an initial three years. (Nasscom website) more

The industry body said generative and agentic AI are changing what clients want, how technology work is delivered and how IT firms charge for it.

Building new AI products and retraining staff needs money upfront, it said, and companies have to spend it while still delivering for existing clients. Smaller companies are hit hardest as they struggle to fund development, hire specialists and free up staff to learn on live projects.

Nasscom wants the budget to commit to an “AI Services Transformation and Innovation Scheme” for an initial three years. Under the proposal, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the finance ministry would design the funding and implementation together with industry.

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“A Budget 2027-28 commitment to develop the AI Services Transformation and Innovation Scheme for an initial three years, with MeitY and the Ministry of Finance designing funding and implementation with industry. This would support technology development and commercialisation, including offerings earning licence, subscription, usage-based or outcome-linked revenues, built and operated from India,” said Nasscom.

The scheme would back AI offerings that are built and run from India and earn money through licences, subscriptions, usage-based fees or outcome-linked pricing. It would also tie training to supervised work on real projects, so existing employees can move into new roles and freshers get hands-on experience. Smaller firms would get shared technical facilities, specialist support and joint projects.

Cybersecurity support for MSMEs Cyber cover for MSMEs, tax clarity for Global capability centres (GCCs) Nasscom has also asked for a contributory cybersecurity programme with a capped first-phase allocation. It would help manufacturing and services MSMEs put basic cyber protections in place and keep them running. Many of these small firms work inside the delivery chains of bigger IT companies that handle client data and run critical systems for enterprises worldwide, it said. Weak links there could hurt trust in Indian service delivery, the body said.

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Tax clarity for global capability centres Global capability centres (GCCs) are on the list too. These centres are taking on complex engineering, R&D and leadership work, and that brings more overseas specialists visiting, more secondments (overseas staff temporarily posted in India) and more India-based executives running global teams. Nasscom wants clear rules so none of this creates a taxable “permanent establishment” for the foreign parent.

Under Nasscom’s proposal, overseas staff could visit for up to 90 days in any 12-month period without creating a permanent establishment. A secondment wouldn’t create one either, as long as the Indian GCC directs the work and pays the salary, and reimbursing the actual salary cost wouldn’t be taxed as fees for technical services.