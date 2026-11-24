The Indian Air Force (IAF) has told Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) it is ready to accept a squadron’s worth of delayed Tejas LCA Mk-1A fighters by March 31, 2027, with the state-run aircraft maker committing to deliver 16 to 18 jets by then, officials familiar with the discussions said on Monday. The first LCA Mk-1A deliveries are running nearly two years behind schedule. (HAL PHOTO) more

The assurance came during a high-level review meeting at Air Headquarters last week, signalling a breakthrough in efforts to get the light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1A) deliveries on track.

“All hardware-related issues with the indigenous fighter, including those linked to weapons trials, have been resolved. Remaining software-related issues, including those concerning the radar, are in the final stages of resolution,” said one of the officials, who asked not to be named.

The IAF will accept the aircraft from HAL without granting any concessions on capability requirements, Hindustan Times has learnt.

Simultaneously, HAL will initiate the documentation process and approach the Bengaluru-based Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) for the release to service document (RSD), along with the ‘signal-out certificate’ from the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, said another official, who also asked not to be named.

These documents authorise the user to operate a new air system within specified conditions and approved flight envelopes. Those who attended the November 16 review meeting included the IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit and HAL chairman and managing director Ravi K.

HAL aims to deliver a full squadron of LCA Mk-1As to the IAF by March 31, without seeking any concessions on the aircraft’s capabilities, an HAL official said.

The first LCA Mk-1A deliveries are running nearly two years behind schedule. The aircraft will replace the IAF’s workhorse MiG-21s, which retired last year after more than six decades of service. The Air Force placed two orders with HAL for 180 Mk-1A fighter jets worth a combined ₹1.1 lakh crore — the first contract for 83 aircraft was signed in February 2021, followed by a second for 97 fighters in September 2025.

The first Mk-1A aircraft, ordered in 2021, was due for delivery in March 2024. That deadline was missed due to a combination of factors, including US firm GE Aerospace’s inability to supply the F404-IN20 engines on time and delays in securing key certifications. HAL now aims to execute the 2021 order in three to four years, and deliveries under the second contract are expected to begin in 2027-28 and conclude in six years.

Restoring the IAF’s combat strength through a renewed push for indigenisation is Dixit’s foremost task, as the air force grapples with a critical shortage of fighter aircraft. Operationalising the LCA Mk-1A is an immediate priority for the IAF. After taking over as IAF chief on October 31, Dixit outlined the IAF’s top priorities, placing the LCA Mk-1A, alongside the LCA Mk-2 and AMCA (advanced medium combat aircraft) programmes at the forefront of its modernisation drive.

The IAF operates 29 fighter squadrons compared to an authorised 42.5. The LCA is set to emerge as the cornerstone of the IAF’s combat power as it is expected to operate around 350 LCAs (Mk-1, Mk-1A and Mk-2 variants) in the coming decades. The Air Force currently operates 38 LCA Mk-1s. These are in the initial operational clearance (IOC) and the more advanced final operational clearance (FOC) configurations — the first variants of the LCA.

The more advanced LCA Mk-2 programme is gathering momentum. HAL has built the structure and coupling is complete—the front, centre and rear fuselage sections have been joined, and the airframe is ready. HAL is targeting the first ground run by March 2027, with the maiden flight expected later that year. The IAF will now move a case for the LCA Mk-2 procurement. It will replace the Mirage 2000s, MiG-29s and Jaguars.