Jasjeev Gandhiok is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times, where he covers environment, climate change, the clean energy transition and wildlife at the National Bureau. Gandhiok has over a decade of experience in journalism and is based in Delhi. He has reported extensively on Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). This includes the region's air pollution woes, a polluted Yamuna and on urban wildlife still thriving in the region. He joined HT in October 2021. Prior to that, he had five-year stint at The Times of India in Delhi, where he also covered Delhi, with a focus on environment and wildlife. Gandhiok has covered some recent events around the Capital too, ranging from the farmers' protests, the northeast Delhi riots and the CAA-NRC protests, reporting from the ground on all of these. He also travels across the country to report on how environment and climate change impact everyday life, while also writing on endangered species. His reports in 2019 on toxic leachate from Delhi's landfills led to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) taking suo motu cognisance and ultimately asking the state government to start bio-mining to flatten and remove all three landfills in the capital. He also closely tracks the implementation of government policies on climate, renewable energy and environmental protection. His focus remains on impactful, public-interest journalism which explains how environmental decisions affect people's everyday lives.
Bhupender Yadav chairs 92nd Wildlife Standing Committee meeting as 133 development proposals heard
Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday chaired the 92nd meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) in the national capital, with 133 projects requiring a wildlife clearance taken up for consideration
Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday chaired the 92nd meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) in the national capital, with 133 projects requiring a wildlife clearance taken up for consideration. Among those was the proposal for the use and diversion of nearly 3,640 hectares of forest land from the Son Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary and its Eco-sensitive Zone (ESZ) for the construction of an irrigation project. This tri-river habitat, its sandbanks and islands are known to sustain critically endangered gharials, crocodiles, otters, softshell turtles along with a variety of bird species.
Of the proposals presented in the meeting, 18 were defence-related projects, 20 were road infrastructure or bridge projects, 17 were communication posts, 17 power transmission lines, eight drinking water projects and six for irrigation. However, the ministry did not comment on how many projects were cleared or rejected. This is likely to emerge later – when the minutes of the meeting are finalised.
“The Standing Committee also considered 133 proposals across the country involving activities such as roads, defence infrastructure, drinking water supply and other essential development works requiring wildlife clearance under the provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972,” said the environment ministry in a statement, adding the proposals were appraised on the basis of their ecological impacts, importance for public welfare and national development, as well as the adequacy of mitigation measures to ensure conservation of wildlife and their habitats and also ensure the target of green growth.
HT had in July, flagged, how the top wildlife-watchdog had cleared 96% of all infrastructure and development projects since 2016. Of the 52 meetings analysed, 2,448 development proposals were placed before the committee: 572 were deferred, and of the 1,876 considered, 1,810 were cleared and 66 rejected.
The focus of this latest meeting – the fifth such meeting this year, was marine wildlife conservation, which also saw the release of multiple publications.
This included a Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of Coastal and Marine Protected Areas: which has findings from 2024–26 covering 108 coastal and marine protected Areas and highlighting management performance, best practices and priority areas for strengthening conservation.
A publication on the pan-India assessment and monitoring of marine turtles; another on the milestones of recovery of dugongs and their habitats in India (2016–2026); a publication on the status of the Arabian sea humpback whale in India: (2022–25) were also released.
In addition three publications—Technical Protocol of Marking Marine Turtles, Tracking Marine Turtles in Indian Waters and Marine Turtles of India – were separately released as outcomes of the Marine Turtle Action Plan (2021–2026), which the ministry said will provide scientific guidance for monitoring, research and conservation of marine turtles.
The meeting also saw the minister release a document pertaining to small cat conservation - field manual on small cats. It covers nine species of small cats found in India and provides practical guidance on species identification, field surveys and monitoring.