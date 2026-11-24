Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday chaired the 92nd meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) in the national capital, with 133 projects requiring a wildlife clearance taken up for consideration. Among those was the proposal for the use and diversion of nearly 3,640 hectares of forest land from the Son Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary and its Eco-sensitive Zone (ESZ) for the construction of an irrigation project. This tri-river habitat, its sandbanks and islands are known to sustain critically endangered gharials, crocodiles, otters, softshell turtles along with a variety of bird species. India News

Of the proposals presented in the meeting, 18 were defence-related projects, 20 were road infrastructure or bridge projects, 17 were communication posts, 17 power transmission lines, eight drinking water projects and six for irrigation. However, the ministry did not comment on how many projects were cleared or rejected. This is likely to emerge later – when the minutes of the meeting are finalised.

“The Standing Committee also considered 133 proposals across the country involving activities such as roads, defence infrastructure, drinking water supply and other essential development works requiring wildlife clearance under the provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972,” said the environment ministry in a statement, adding the proposals were appraised on the basis of their ecological impacts, importance for public welfare and national development, as well as the adequacy of mitigation measures to ensure conservation of wildlife and their habitats and also ensure the target of green growth.

HT had in July, flagged, how the top wildlife-watchdog had cleared 96% of all infrastructure and development projects since 2016. Of the 52 meetings analysed, 2,448 development proposals were placed before the committee: 572 were deferred, and of the 1,876 considered, 1,810 were cleared and 66 rejected.

The focus of this latest meeting – the fifth such meeting this year, was marine wildlife conservation, which also saw the release of multiple publications.

This included a Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of Coastal and Marine Protected Areas: which has findings from 2024–26 covering 108 coastal and marine protected Areas and highlighting management performance, best practices and priority areas for strengthening conservation.

A publication on the pan-India assessment and monitoring of marine turtles; another on the milestones of recovery of dugongs and their habitats in India (2016–2026); a publication on the status of the Arabian sea humpback whale in India: (2022–25) were also released.

In addition three publications—Technical Protocol of Marking Marine Turtles, Tracking Marine Turtles in Indian Waters and Marine Turtles of India – were separately released as outcomes of the Marine Turtle Action Plan (2021–2026), which the ministry said will provide scientific guidance for monitoring, research and conservation of marine turtles.

The meeting also saw the minister release a document pertaining to small cat conservation - field manual on small cats. It covers nine species of small cats found in India and provides practical guidance on species identification, field surveys and monitoring.