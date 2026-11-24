The Supreme Court on Monday said that a pan-India scrutiny on illegal construction and violation of building bye-laws is not “practical” while examining a suo motu petition, days after it was shifted out from a bench not having a public interest litigation (PIL) roster on orders passed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. India News

A bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Sanjeev Sachdeva said that a PIL cannot be converted into “private litigation between two parties” especially when municipal laws differ from state to state as it disposed of all pending applications of individuals aggrieved by demolition orders or inaction of civic bodies with the liberty to approach the concerned high courts, tribunals or municipal authorities.

This was the first hearing by the present bench after the CJI pulled out the matter from a bench headed by justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah last week, as reported first by HT. The justice Amanullah bench did not have a PIL roster and while hearing a case from Tamil Nadu relating to one individual violation of a sanction plan on March 25converted the case into a pan-India matter by passing blanket orders for demolition and sealing against unauthorised, illegal constructions and misuse of residential premises. The action extended to capital cities of all states and Union territories.

Although the Tamil Nadu matter had long been dismissed, the bench said, “We find that there is a practical difficulty in considering this matter further on a pan India basis by impleading all municipal corporations of capital cities of all the states and Union territories as party respondents.”

Every state and Union territory has distinct municipal laws and bylaws with regard to construction of buildings, the bench said, while adding, “It is neither practical to pass common orders applicable to all states and Union territories, nor is it feasible for this court to go on a case-to-case basis into the issue concerning breach of building bylaws while putting up construction or carrying out repairs of buildings in each state.”

Further, the court’s pan-India monitoring led to “proliferation” of applications. The court noted cases where people were “crying on the road” as the officials did not care about the stay order from the high courts due to the Supreme Court’s order.

“We find that the compass of this matter will have to be circumscribed,” the bench said, weeding out all individual petitions and applications directing the parties to approach the concerned authorities, municipal corporations or municipalities, tribunals or respective high courts.

However, justice Nagarathna-led bench said that the pending proceedings raise a “larger public interest” issue. “We are disturbed to note that flagrant violation throughout the country,” it said, observing how the rule of law is being “rendered hollow” through “sham inspections” and unauthorised constructions flourishing due to “active connivance” of municipal authorities and hope extended by governments to regularise illegal constructions impending elections.

Pulling up municipal and state authorities for their lack of oversight, the bench said, “The state of municipal inspection in our cities is in shambles. Such inspections are, to say the least, a sham. It is often undertaken after the building has risen and the violation has become a fait accompli.”

“We don’t want to convert this case into one of private interest litigation. We want it to remain purely public interest. And we are depending upon the state government and their counsel to give us suggestions,” the bench said, posting the matter for January 6 for the states to respond.

“Insofar as individual cases are concerned, tribunals and high courts are empowered under the statute to do it,” it added.

Explaining how it wishes to take the matter forward, the bench said, “We want the state governments to come and tell us that you please strengthen our hands in order to ensure that we perform our duty without being tempted by any citizen. We will see how to strengthen the hands of state governments and municipal corporations.”

Senior advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha, assisting the court as amicus curiae along with advocate Govind Jee, pointed out to the court that during the monitoring of this case by the top court, nine tragedies have taken place in Delhi and other cities leading to loss of lives. He said that the court’s continued scrutiny has kept states and municipal bodies under check.

The court said it was aware of the ground realities as it observed, “Unauthorised construction often flourishes with active connivance of municipal authorities, hoping that state governments would ultimately regularise the same, particularly before an impending election.” It also commented on “smart” citizens who think they can win over the officials by greasing their palms.

“We are also conscious that the rule of law is rendered hollow if the authority charged with enforcing it does not enforce it,” the court said, as it raised questions why the municipal corporation allows violations. “It is hand in glove with those citizens. We know what is the price paid for sanctioning a plan, the price paid every time there is a breach at every stage of the building, and the price paid to see that demolition does not take place,” the court remarked.

Reminding citizens that the Constitution of India envisions citizenship as participation in a common civic enterprise, it said, “A city is a shared civic space, not merely an aggregation of individual property attachments…Private ambition must remain within public limits.”

Violation of municipal laws, regulations and bylaws causes immense damage to the city’s civic infrastructure, including its roads, drainage and traffic capacity, the court said, thus making compliance with building regulations an elementary expression of civic responsibility by both citizens as well as municipal authorities at all levels.

The court order further directed the municipal corporations to coordinate with the concerned state departments in the filing of affidavits to be taken up on the next date.