The Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to take delivery of its first locally manufactured C295 transport aircraft by December 31, the first military aircraft built by India’s private industry, officials said on Tuesday. The aircraft is undergoing its final flight trials and certification. more

The aircraft is undergoing its final flight trials and certification, with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Airbus targeting delivery by year-end, the officials said. The aircraft will join one of the IAF’s two C295 squadrons based in Agra and Vadodara.

In September 2021, the defence ministry signed a ₹21,935-crore contract with Airbus for 56 planes to boost self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector. TASL and Airbus are jointly executing the programme. The European plane maker has delivered 16 planes to the IAF in flyaway condition from Spain; the rest are being assembled in India.

Delivery of the first of the remaining 40 aircraft was earlier scheduled for September-end. In October, then IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said the first India-made aircraft was facing minor issues that were being resolved.

Atmanirbharta is a key priority for Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, who took over as Chief of the Air Staff on October 31. He outlined his vision for the IAF’s future using the acronym “VAYU”: V for vigilance and readiness, A for atmanirbharta (self-reliance), Y for yukti (ingenuity) and U for unity of effort.

The overall C295 production and delivery programme remains on schedule---the remaining 39 aircraft will be delivered by August 2031, the officials added.

The IAF is expected to begin raising its third C295 squadron next year. The planes will boost the air force’s logistics capabilities to meet mission requirements in forward areas, including those near the contested border with China, and replace its ageing fleet of Avro transport aircraft that entered service in the early 1960s.

Under the C295 India programme, the country is manufacturing more than 13,000 parts, 4,600 sub-assemblies and all major component assemblies. But equipment such as engines, landing gear and avionics is being provided by Airbus and integrated into the aircraft. The tactical airlifter is powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW127G turboprop engines.

The aircraft can carry up to nine tonnes of payload or 71 personnel or 45 paratroopers and has a maximum speed of 480 kmph. It can operate from short or unprepared airstrips and has a rear ramp for paradropping troops and cargo.