Tremors were felt across North Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday morning after an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Nepal, officials said. According to the National Centre for Seismology under the Union ministry of earth sciences, the earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale, struck Nepal around 7:02 am. (REUTERS/ Representative) more

According to the National Centre for Seismology under the Union ministry of earth sciences, the earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale, struck Nepal around 7:02 am.

As HT reported earlier, jolts were also felt in various parts of Bihar, including Purnea, Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul, Darbhanga and Madhubani. In Bengal, the tremors were felt in places like Siliguri, Mirik, and Darjeeling. Gangtok and Mangan in Sikkim also felt the jolts.

“There were no reports of any damage till reports last came in,” a senior police official in Darjeeling said.

An official of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority also said that they had not received any reports of any damage.

"We are on alert,” the official said.

“I was still on the bed having a cup of tea when I felt the tremors. My wife was still asleep. I immediately woke her up so that we can rush out if it got worse. But there was no damage,” Santanu Biswas, a resident of Kolkata who went to Darjeeling on Sunday, said.

This is the peak season for tourists in the hill stations of North Bengal and Sikkim.

“We were at the viewpoint near the Darjeeling mall. It is very close to our hotel. Suddenly we felt the tremor. Initially, I thought my head was reeling, but other tourists also claimed there had been an earthquake. Some of us even crouched so that they don’t fall,” said Abhigyan Naskar, another tourist.

On September 18, 2018, an earthquake measuring 6.9 on the Richter scale killed more than 100 people in Sikkim and damaged properties worth crores of rupees. The earthquake had left a trail of devastation across the Himalayan state and neighbouring North Bengal, where a few people also died.

In the April 2015 earthquake, three people died in places such as Kalimpong, Mirik, and Siliguri in North Bengal.