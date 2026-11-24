Speaking to reporters in Delhi, SP's Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav said, "Whatever had to be said in the meeting, we said yesterday. I have given them our 26 seats, and today we are going to hold talks again."

Earlier, a Samajwadi Party leader had said that chief Akhilesh Yadav would make the final decision on seat-sharing. (PTI)

As seat-sharing talks for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is underway, the Samajwadi Party has given a first offer of 26 seats to the Congress party.

SP MP Rajeev Rai also said that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has offered 26 seats.

SP's offer to Congress is against the latter's demand for 120 seats, including 50 "winnable" seats. The seat-sharing negotiations between the two sides began on Monday.

In discussions held at the residence of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, Congress sought a total of 120 seats, significantly lower than its initial ask of 181, HT reported earlier, citing two leaders present at the meeting. The Congress also demanded at least 50 "winnable" seats from Akhilesh Yadav's party.

Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam said the party told the SP that most assembly segments of the six Lok Sabha seats currently held by the Congress -- Raebareli, Saharanpur, Barabanki, Sitapur, Amethi and Allahabad -- should be allotted to the party. It also asked SP for at least one seat in each of the 75 districts, he added.

However, Ram Gopal Yadav said the seat distribution process will be conducted with winnability in mind.

ALSO READ | HT Editorial: Opposition can’t afford a long seat-sharing saga in UP

“I am not talking about numbers. Numbers are not important. We have reached a consensus on this between the two of us, and, as I said, we will meet again tomorrow (Tuesday), and everything will be finalised. The meeting was on a very positive note, and I am confident that we will finalise everything within the next two to four days,” said state Congress chief Aradhana Mishra.

The other seats sought by Congress, excluding the 50-odd seats, are mostly those the Samajwadi Party hadn't won before or where it was organizationally weak, HT reported earlier.

In the 2022 assembly polls, the Congress fought alone and secured just two seats, down from the seven seats it won in 2017 in alliance with the SP.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, out of the 17 seats Congress contested in alliance with the SP, it won just six.

According to a senior Congress leader, as cited in a previous HT report, Congress was demanding the seats on the basis of its Lok Sabha performance, traditional strongholds and regional factors.

SP leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand on Monday said that while the seat requirements and constituency preferences would be discussed by the party's four-member panel led by senior leader Ram Gopal Yadav, the final decision would rest with party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"While this is the initial round of talks, the final decision regarding seat-sharing will be made by Akhilesh Yadav," Chand had said.