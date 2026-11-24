Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over their renewed partnesrhip ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, saying his party's alliance was with the people of the state and not for power. “Our alliance is with the people of Punjab, not for power,” Kejriwal said. (HT phot/ANI) more “Our alliance is with the people of Punjab, not for power,” Kejriwal said, according to news agency ANI. He said the AAP's alliance was with Punjab's Scheduled Caste (SC) community, farmers and traders, accusing the BJP and SAD of repeatedly joining hands and parting ways for political gains. “These parties come together and part ways repeatedly for the sake of power,” he said. Kejriwal also defended the AAP government's performance in Punjab, saying it was working to develop the state and reverse decades of damage. He credited chief minister Bhagwant Mann with working hard over the past five years to undo the damage caused to Punjab over the last 70-75 years.

His remarks came after the BJP and SAD announced the revival of their alliance, ending a six-year separation ahead of the Punjab assembly polls. The two parties parted ways in September 2020 after the SAD quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre's three farm laws.

ALSO READ | Six years after split, BJP, Akali Dal revive alliance for 2027 Punjab elections AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda accused the two parties of bringing back the drug menace that plagued the state during their previous tenure in power. “Those who pushed Punjab into the grip of the drug menace are back together,” Dhanda told PTI, adding that the alliance had reopened “old wounds” for the people of Punjab. Referring to the BJP-SAD government's 2007-2017 tenure, he alleged that “drugs had reached every village and household in Punjab”. He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to eradicate drugs in the state while joining hands with SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia. “Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he will eradicate drugs in Punjab in alliance with Bikram Singh Majithia,” Dhanda said. He alleged that Majithia's name had become synonymous with the drug 'chitta' in Punjab and accused him of using official vehicles to smuggle drugs while serving as a minister. Dhanda also alleged that Majithia had hosted international drug smugglers at his residence and referred to cases involving the alleged circulation of drug money worth ₹750 crore to ₹850 crore to acquire additional properties. “This is not an attempt to eliminate drugs but a sinister and shameful plan to bring back the era of drug abuse in Punjab,” he said. Claiming that the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government had brought the drug trade under considerable control over the past four to four-and-a-half years, Dhanda alleged that the BJP and SAD had joined hands because they could not tolerate the government's action against the drug menace. “That is why they have hatched this conspiracy to ruin Punjab once again,” he said.

The reunion brings back a political partnership that lasted nearly 24 years and saw the two parties govern Punjab together for 15 years, between 1997 and 2002 and again from 2007 to 2017. The alliance had collapsed after SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the farm laws. The SAD subsequently announced its exit from the NDA, citing the Centre's failure to address farmers' concerns. The renewed BJP-SAD partnership could change the political equation in Punjab, where the AAP will seek a second consecutive term in the 2027 assembly elections. The party had won a sweeping 92 of the state's 117 seats in the 2022 polls. The Congress had won 18 seats, while the SAD secured three and the BJP two. How AAP fared in recent elections The AAP swept the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, winning 92 of the state's 117 seats and forming the government under Bhagwant Mann. However, its performance weakened in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party's vote share fell from 42.3% in the 2022 assembly polls to 26.2% in 2024. It also led in just 33 of Punjab's 117 assembly segments, HT reported earlier. ALSO READ | BJP-SAD alliance: The rise, split and reunion of Punjab's decades-old partners The party subsequently recovered in assembly bypolls, winning six of the seven seats contested between July 2024 and November 2025. It also won the Tarn Taran bypoll in November 2025, defeating the SAD by more than 12,000 votes. AAP registered a strong performance in the May civic elections, winning 958 of 1,977 wards and securing victories in five of the state's eight municipal corporations. BJP-SAD alliance: A history The BJP and SAD shared power in Punjab for 15 years, from 1997 to 2002 and again from 2007 to 2017. Their nearly 24-year formal alliance ended in September 2020 after SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the farm laws. The SAD subsequently quit the NDA, citing the Centre's failure to address farmers' concerns. Although the Centre repealed the three laws in November 2021, the two parties remained separate.