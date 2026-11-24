Four persons, including a father and his son, were killed and six others were injured when the speeding van they were travelling in rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction on the Lakhimpur-Nighasan road near Khambharkheda sugar mill late Monday night, police said. The head-on collision left the van mangled, with its driver’s cabin shattered, leaving those seated in the front with little chance of escape. (HT sourced photo) more

The deceased and the injured, most of them residents of Nighasan, were returning home from Lakhimpur, while the truck was coming from the Nighasan side, police said.

DSP Lakhimpur Mahak Sharma, Kotwali in-charge Mahewaganj and outpost in-charge Bharat Singh Tomar rushed to the scene and carried out a rescue operation.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the van driver, identified as Naval Kishore, was attempting to overtake a vehicle travelling in the same direction when he entered the opposite lane and rammed into the truck, leading to the accident.

The head-on collision left the van mangled, with its driver’s cabin shattered, leaving those seated in the front with little chance of escape.

The deceased were identified as Pappu (30), his father Jagannath (72), Bahadur (40) and Ajay (30). The injured were identified as Prayas, van driver Naval Kishore, Raj Kishore, Sanoj, Atul Kumar and Kamlesh, Sharma said.

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Sharma said Kamlesh, one of the injured, was shifted to the Lucknow Trauma Centre because of his critical condition after receiving initial treatment in Lakhimpur. The others were undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Lakhimpur.

Tomar told HT that the bodies had been sent for postmortem examination and that a probe was underway.

He said the vehicles involved in the accident had been removed from the road and traffic had been restored.