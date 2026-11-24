The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Delhi lawyer in its probe into the Mahadev betting app syndicate for allegedly taking money from the promoter, Sourabh Chandrakar, and promising to manage judges and officials. The ED arrested the lawyer in Mumbai on November 21.

Himanshu Shekhar alias Mohit, 43, a resident of Delhi’s Panchsheek Park in Delhi, was detained at Mumbai airport on November 20 based on an ED lookout circular. On November 21, the agency’s Raipur zonal office team arrested him in Mumbai.

A special court in Mumbai rejected a transit remand. The Bombay high court set aside the special court’s order and allowed the ED to take Shekhar to Raipur, where he was produced before a designated Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Monday and remanded in ED custody until November 28.

ED lawyer Sourabh Kumar Pande said Shekhar was detained at Mumbai airport around 3pm on November 20 while he was preparing to board a flight to Dubai. “He was subsequently handed over to the Customs Department, which informed the ED about the lookout circular,” Pande said.

ED officials from Raipur took him into custody around 1.10am on November 21. After questioning him, the agency produced him before the special court in Mumbai at around 2.45pm the same day, seeking transit remand. “The [special] Mumbai court rejected the application, observing that the accused should have been produced during the first session of working hours rather than towards the end of the 24 hours,” Pande said.

The ED maintained that Shekhar’s detention period began at 1.10am on November 21, when its officials took him into custody. The special court said it was from 3.03pm on November 20, when immigration officials detained him under the lookout circular. The court directed him to appear before the ED’s Raipur office on November 23.

Pande said the agency’s challenge in the high court paved the way for Shekhar’s arrest in Raipur.

Shekhar’s lawyer, Faizal Rizvi, disputed the ED’s account of his client’s appearance. Rizvi said the defence sought directions from the special court to preserve CCTV footage and entry registers of the ED office, which it intends to seek for possible use in proceedings before the Supreme Court.

Chandrakar, the mastermind of the Mahadev online betting syndicate, was extradited from Oman on November 1. He claimed during his interrogation that he paid ₹15 crore to Shekhar to pay officials or judges in India to manage the case, an officer said. The agency is verifying these claims, he added.

Mahadev syndicate allegedly operated through a franchise-based system of betting panels, with local operators managing customer IDs and collecting betting money through bank accounts opened or hired in the names of unsuspecting individuals. The proceeds were transferred abroad through hawala channels, cryptocurrency transactions, and other financial arrangements.

The ED has estimated that the promoters retained around 70-75% of the profits generated, while the remaining amount went to local operators.

The agency has estimated that Mahadev Online Book and its sister platforms generated proceeds of crime worth approximately ₹94,400 crore. It has filed six charge sheets against 116 accused and attached assets worth over ₹3,500 crore so far. The agency is pursuing extradition of another promoter, Ravi Uppal, and three other key players of Mahadev in the UAE.