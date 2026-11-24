The toll from spurious liquor in Manipur increased to 19 following the death of a 37-year-old man from Kakching on Tuesday at a hospital in Imphal, even as nine accused have been arrested. State health department said 81 patients were undergoing treatment at four hospitals. more

Officials said Moirangthem Premjit was hospitalised on Monday after he complained of nausea, blurry vision, and abdominal pain like other victims.

State health department said 81 patients were undergoing treatment at four hospitals, including the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences. It added that 70 patients were admitted to general wards and 11 to intensive care units (ICUs).

The department said 813 people were discharged and 1,236 were screened. These figures may include repeated screenings and discharges of the same patients at different hospitals.

The state excise department said approximately 5,000 litres of illicit liquor have been seized during raids. It added that authorities continue to monitor the situation and to take necessary measures.

Two accused arrested on Sunday were identified as L Shanti Priya and Thoudam Kouba and one Yumnam Sharat on Monday in connection with the illicit liquor tragedy.

Police said a drive has been continuing across districts to curb the sale of illegal liquor. They added that seizures of such locally manufactured distilled indigenous liquor have been continuing.