"Based on that input, the board is confident that Mr. Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk," it said.

Trump had pressed the board to bring Huang back. In its statement, the board said it had received input from "senior levels of the United States government".

Nvidia's board reinstated Huang as president and chief executive on Monday, less than two weeks after it forced him out over revelations of extramarital affairs. One of them was with Alice Huang, a woman the US government has investigated for spying on behalf of China. Beijing has rejected the espionage claims as "unsubstantiated", and her former company, Singapore-based Megaspeed International, has denied any wrongdoing.

US President Donald Trump 's push to bring Jensen Huang back as Nvidia's chief executive halted a sell-off that had raised fears of a collapse in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, though analysts say it may not be enough to settle the doubts about AI spending behind the slide.

Jensen and Nvidia Huang’s exit worried investors well beyond Nvidia.

Nvidia, the leading maker of the chips that train and run AI models, is also one of the industry’s biggest financial backers. It has invested heavily in AI developers including OpenAI, Elon Musk’s SpaceX and France’s Mistral, as well as in companies building AI data centres, Bloomberg reported.

Nvidia provides customers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, CoreWeave and Meta with $55 billion in equity investments and $111.3 billion in guarantees, which they use to buy its chips, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities in Seoul. Counting on those orders, Nvidia has in turn signed multi-year deals to buy $390 billion worth of memory chips from suppliers, he said.

"Money and orders revolve around Nvidia, and the person who has effectively guaranteed these commitments was Jensen Huang," Lee told Reuters, adding: “This is why the leadership vacuum has dragged down stock prices even though there was no damage to earnings.”

Signs of trouble Nvidia's share price rose 14-fold after OpenAI released the ChatGPT chatbot on November 30, 2022, and its market value peaked at about $5.8 trillion in early October, Bloomberg reported. The shares started falling from there, weeks before the scandal broke, as investors grew wary of how richly AI companies were valued and how much the industry was borrowing. By then, Nvidia had also slipped behind Apple as the world's most valuable company.

Investors sold more heavily after Huang's exit on November 12. Nvidia's shares lost 23% in the week to Friday, November 20, their worst week since 2008, and the company's market value fell to about $3 trillion. That Friday, the S&P 500, the main benchmark for US stocks, fell 3.7%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 5.6% and a gauge of chipmakers dropped 11%. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both entered a correction, defined as a fall of at least 10% from a recent high.

Joseph E Stiglitz, the Nobel laureate economist, called the AI boom a bubble while the sell-off was under way. "I think the AI bubble is a bubble and it will break and there will be big consequences," he said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on November 14.

Anthropic, the first of the leading AI labs to list its shares, also disappointed investors. Its shares closed their first day of trading last week 17% above their offering price but ended Friday down 8.5%. They fell a further 1.4% on Monday, even as the rest of the market rallied, leaving them less than 6% above their offering price, Bloomberg reported.

Also read: Jensen Huang informed Nvidia board about his affairs before return as CEO: Report

Trump's push Trump had backed Huang since news broke of the US investigation into his relationship with the suspected spy, and over the weekend he said he hoped Nvidia's board would rehire him.

"I've been speaking to the board directly and indirectly, and I felt very strongly about it," Trump told CNBC in a phone interview on Monday. He said he believed his intervention was why the board reinstated Huang, who he said "did nothing wrong".

In a post on Truth Social, he said the US government did not believe Huang's return as Nvidia CEO posed "any risk" to national security.

Trump appears to have stepped in after Nvidia's shares had lost 23% in a week. He has long pointed to the stock market as a measure of his presidency, Bloomberg reported, adding that his financial disclosures have also shown millions of dollars' worth of trades in Nvidia stock.

The US President has moved to steady markets before. On April 9, 2025, after a period of steep losses, he announced a pause on higher reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners. That was the last time stocks gained as much in a single day as they did on Monday, when the S&P 500 rose 4.7%.

Traders have a nickname for such moves, the "Trump put" -- the point at which the administration uses the weight of the government to support a stock or an industry.

"Presidential intervention is a game changer, and I think at a minimum it signifies the strategic importance of Nvidia and its role within the entire AI buildout to the United States economy and the global economy," Jordan Rizzuto, chief investment officer at GammaRoad Capital Partners, told Bloomberg.

Analysts in Asia said Trump's backing had calmed investors. "With the US government's senior officials concluding that there was no national security risk and President Trump publicly supporting his return, political risks of low probability but high impact are also reduced," Lee of Daishin Securities told Reuters.

"Jensen Huang's return appears to have done more than just ease CEO risk, it relieved investor anxiety around the AI ecosystem," Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities in Seoul, told Reuters. Dilin Wu, a research strategist at Pepperstone in Melbourne, said the White House-backed reinstatement "effectively ties Nvidia more closely to the US national security framework".

Some fund managers were also uneasy about the precedent. "Investors have grown accustomed to President Trump influencing the prospects of different companies, whether it's rare earth metals, energy and chips," JoAnne Feeney, a portfolio manager at Advisors Capital Management, told Bloomberg. “It's not the way the US capitalistic system is designed.”

Also read: Singapore probes Nvidia-linked Megaspeed after US adds firm to trade blacklist

After the rally Nvidia's shares rose 31% to $165.05 on Monday in pre-session trading after the board's announcement, the company's biggest one-day gain since May 2003, and its market value rose by more than $952 billion. The Nasdaq 100 gained 6.9%, with Nvidia accounting for a quarter of that rise.

At Monday's close, the S&P 500 was still 7.4% below its October peak and the Nasdaq 100 was 14% below its record. Nvidia is "still 32% below its October high", Tapas Strickland, chief market strategist at Moomoo ANZ in Sydney, told Reuters.

Some investors think the worst is over. "Corrections can sometimes end as quickly as they begin and we believe the bottom in stocks is likely in," Glen Smith of GDS Wealth Management said, Bloomberg reported.

Others are less sure. "Jensen Huang's return came at a crossroads for the chip sector and AI ecosystem, in terms of whether there will be an AI slowdown or a collapse," Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment Securities in Seoul, told Reuters. “Unlike Nvidia's share price, CDS premiums have not yet returned to the levels of late October, prior to the US midterm elections.”

Credit default swaps, or CDS, are contracts that pay out if a borrower defaults on its debt. Their premiums rise when lenders see more risk of default. By Huh's account, this insurance still costs more than it did before the November 3 midterms.

Some of Monday's buying was by short sellers closing their bets. These traders borrow shares and sell them, hoping to buy them back later at a lower price. "The market rose sharply today as investors bought back stocks to unwind their short positions," Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo, told Reuters.

Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, pointed to the way AI companies finance one another and doubts over whether they will earn enough from their spending on computing. "His reinstatement isn't going to absolve that," he told Bloomberg.

Stiglitz, speaking at HTLS, had cautioned that one cannot tell if something is a bubble until it breaks.

Huang and Nvidia also face scrutiny in Washington. Huang is due to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3. The Securities and Exchange Commission, the US markets regulator, is investigating Nvidia's accounting practices, Reuters reported on Friday.

Democrats, who won control of Congress in the midterms, take power in January. Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader set to become Speaker of the House of Representatives, said Congress would not be deterred from conducting "a swift, thorough and wide-ranging investigation into business malfeasance by Nvidia".

For now, Huh expects a slow recovery. "Concerns are easing over an AI collapse, but it will likely take more time for semiconductor stocks to recover their previous highs," he said.