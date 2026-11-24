Jensen Huang is back as Nvidia CEO, 11 days after he stepped down from the role. Prior to his return, Huang informed the board about additional affairs, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Jensen Huang is back as Nvidia CEO, 11 days after he stepped down from the role. (AFP) more less

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Notably, Huang had stepped down as the Nvidia CEO amid a probe into his affair with Alice Huang, who was accused of being a Chinese spy. Although Beijing denied that Alice worked for them, reports of more of Huang's affairs had surfaced, including one with a company executive who reported directly to him.

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Now it has been reported that there were even more affairs in Huang's life, but he came clean to the Nvidia board before regaining his position at the head of the chipmaking firm.

What Jensen Huang told the board about his affairs

Deep Dive How many affairs did Jensen Huang disclose to Nvidia’s board before returning as CEO? Reports said Huang told the board about additional affairs beyond the two that had already been widely reported. Three affairs had been reported in total, but it remains unclear whether he disclosed others. Why did Nvidia reinstate Jensen Huang after he disclosed more affairs? The board decided that Huang’s return was the best path after discussions about candor and honesty. Reports said he was contrite, and the board voted unanimously to reinstate him. Are investigations into Jensen Huang and Nvidia still ongoing after his return? Yes. Nvidia’s board investigation is continuing, including a review of whether Huang shared corporate or national-security information during his relationship with Alice Huang. Government and congressional inquiries into Nvidia-related matters are also ongoing.

As per the WSJ report, Huang met the board on Sunday for a marathon session. There, he told them about additional affairs beyond the two that were widely reported, people familiar with the discussions told the publication.

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, Kimberly Powell was identified as the executive Huang allegedly had an affair with. Apart from Alice, the accused Chinese spy, a third affair had also been reported on, but the woman was not identified in this case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, Kimberly Powell was identified as the executive Huang allegedly had an affair with. Apart from Alice, the accused Chinese spy, a third affair had also been reported on, but the woman was not identified in this case. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Former CEO Jensen Huang accused of third affair with another Nvidia employee: Report

Nonetheless, he appeared to be contrite or apologetic about his behaviour, as per the WSJ report. When Huang returned to office on Monday, he was greeted with cheers of, “we love you, Jensen!”. Huang replied, “I’m terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this. I’ve made some very terrible mistakes and I’m going to work on coming back.”

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He also said, “Thank you all for this second chance. I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around.” Huang has also reportedly made up with wife Lori Huang.

What US government said about Jensen Huang

President Donald Trump who batted for Huang's return as CEO said that his government had not found anything illegal done by Huang. He noted Huang “made some indiscretions having to do with other things.”

However, Trump's backing for Huang comes even as probes continue. The US Commerce Department on Monday added Megaspeed and many other firms to the trade blacklist, which would prevent US companies from selling them chips and other technology.

Alice was a Megaspeed executive, and it was suspected that she was helping send Nvidia chips to China, which might have given them the edge in AI race, where Huang's comapny's chips have become a pivotal product.