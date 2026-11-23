Jensen Huang stepped down as head of Nvidia following revelations about his relationship with Alice , who is suspected of helping move restricted chips to China.

Jensen Huang stepped down as head of Nvidia following revelations about his relationship with Alice Huang, who is suspected of helping move restricted chips to China. (REUTERS)

Alice Huang, suspected by US authorities of spying for China , remained in contact with an official from Beijing's top intelligence agency for more than a year while she was involved in a secret affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang , according to a new report.

Alice Huang reportedly communicated with an official from China's ministry of state security between the spring of 2025 and the autumn of this year, The New York Times reported, citing several people familiar with US intelligence reports detailing the interactions. The period coincided with at least part of her relationship with Jensen, who was then leading the world's largest manufacturer of advanced AI chips.

The American intelligence agencies have also found evidence suggesting that Alice's business partner, Kang Wei, who was frequently introduced as her husband, had links to the same Chinese intelligence agency, the report said. Kang was detained in Shanghai earlier this year amid an investigation into suspected stock-market manipulation, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The communication period also coincided with the time Alice's company, Megaspeed, was buying large quantities of advanced Nvidia chips. Some of these were reportedly sent to data centres in southeast Asia that served Chinese technology companies, including Alibaba. Others are suspected to have been smuggled into China.

US intelligence agencies have gathered evidence, including shipping records, pointing to Alice and Kang's involvement in the network of companies handling these chips, people familiar with the intelligence reports told NYT.

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Chinese national Li Ming helped Alice route Nvidia chips to China: Report Chinese national Li Ming, who is currently out on bail in Singapore, was a key figure in a network of companies that smuggled restricted Nvidia AI chips into China, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The network included Megaspeed, where Alice Huang served as managing director. Li was closely involved in the company's operations and played a role in key business decisions, the report said.

Li and several others were charged with fraud in Singapore in February 2025 over the alleged transhipment of Nvidia chips, according to the report.

Jensen Huang's Nvidia exit Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's chief executive on November 12. The company's board announced that he had stepped down from the positions of president, CEO and board member with immediate effect.

The board then named Colette Kress, Nvidia's executive vice president and chief financial officer, as interim CEO. She will retain her existing positions while serving in the interim role until a permanent successor is appointed.

Nvidia's board has also begun an internal investigation into Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang. However, it has said it does not believe the matter involved any breach of national security or company secrets.

Amid the controversy, Jensen Huang has also agreed to appear before the US Senate for a public hearing, an aide to Republican Senator Tim Scott said in a statement last week. If the hearing goes ahead as planned, it will be Huang's first public testimony since leaving Nvidia's top post.

With inputs from agencies