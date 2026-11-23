In his recently released memoir, former US president Joe Biden has described India as a key part of America’s strategy to counter China’s rise and has strongly backed the bilateral US-India partnership and initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Former US president Joe Biden attends a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center (REUTERS) more

“A favorable dividend was a rapidly improving relationship with India. I had paid close attention to this relationship for decades, going back to my Senate days, and I was proud to shepherd a US-India nuclear agreement through the Senate in 2006. That had lifted the relationship to a higher level, and I fully intended to lift it some more,” Biden wrote about his view of ties with India in his memoir, ‘Promise Me, America’.

While acknowledging the US relationship with Pakistan, Biden asserted there were “obvious reasons” to build a stronger strategic partnership with India. The former president credited the 1965 Immigration Act for expanding Indian immigration to the United States and deepening ties between the two countries.

Biden also notably includes India in his call for a new “Pacific community” capable of ensuring stability in the region and handling the rise of China.

“But we have strengths, too — and just as importantly, we have our allies and partners. Together, the United States, the European Union, Australia, Canada, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, and New Zealand have a combined economy of $60 trillion — compared to China’s approximately $19 trillion. There is no reason we cannot build on these strengths, with ever greater interoperability of our militaries, shared dedication to our values, and the cultivation of a Pacific community every bit as enduring as the Atlantic community that did so much to preserve freedom in the second half of the twentieth century,” the 84-year old former president asserted.

Biden also stressed the importance of IMEC, which was unveiled in New Delhi during the September 2023 G20 summit.

“It was brilliant in its simplicity. With IMEC, we would plan a trade route, alternating ships and trains to move goods from Mumbai in northwestern India through the Arabian Peninsula and across the Middle East toward the Israeli port of Haifa. From there, ships could take goods to the ports of southern Europe. If IMEC could be built, it would not only help us to compete with China. It would bring India, Saudi Arabia, the other Gulf States, Jordan, the West Bank, and Israel into a real trade network and perhaps reverse the famous adage, ‘When goods don’t cross borders, soldiers will’,” said Biden of the initiative, which has since run into substantial delays due to the October 7 terror attack on Israel and the subsequent conflicts in West Asia.

Biden also devoted substantial space to defend his decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan in August 2021, a bloody withdrawal that left thousands of desperate Afghans behind and dealt a lasting political blow to his presidency.

“I believe I made the right decision. I believed we could leave Afghanistan, redeploy our assets to meet the new threats of today, and still retain what is called an “over-the-horizon” capability to enter Afghanistan at any time from outside the country to neutralise a terror threat if one arose. I would make the same decision again. Ending the war in Afghanistan was the right thing to do,” Biden argued.