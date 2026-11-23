Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney shared the stage with comedians impersonating him and US President Donald Trump at an annual dinner for journalists this weekend, as the performers took aim at Trump and Canadian politicians. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney laughs as comedian Mark Critch, dressed as United States President Donald Trump, greets Mark McKinney, dressed as Prime Minister Mark Carney, during the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Ottawa. (The Canadian Press via AP) more

Comedian Mark McKinney appeared as Carney, while Mark Critch played Trump, the Associated Press reported. The annual Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner is Canada's equivalent of a political roast in Washington, where journalists and politicians exchange jokes and jibes.

Trump impersonator roasts Canadian PM Playing Trump, Critch copied the US president's firm handshake as he greeted Carney and McKinney on stage.

"Fake news. We've got two Carneys here. It's a disaster. Is this incredible? Two Carneys, he's so popular, almost as popular as me," he said.

He then made remarks about Carney's appearance. “But he's got a great ass, doesn't he? What a beautiful ass. He's got such an incredible ass,” he said.