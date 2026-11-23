This was the first meeting since the UN's environmental body confirmed global temperatures were set to exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) level scientists have said will cause extreme weather impacts to intensify, and the lack of collective action has increased a sense of impotence around the multilateral COP process.

For the first time since the 2009 meeting in Copenhagen, the COP climate conference could not reach a final agreement from its talks after the EU and others rejected a final deal that did not include any mention of fossil fuels' role in global warming because of pressure from Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing nations.

Turkey hosted the latest talks, called COP31, in Antalya but shared leadership with Australia. (AP/ Representational)

The finger pointing to assign blame for the collapse of UN climate talks in Turkey began on Monday with calls for the resignation of the Australian minister leading them, while the Pacific island nations most at risk expressed their despair over the failure of countries to collectively address global warming.

Why did Australian opposition politicians call for Chris Bowen to resign after COP31?

Why did Australian opposition politicians call for Chris Bowen to resign after COP31?

What role did fossil fuels play in the collapse of COP31?

What role did fossil fuels play in the collapse of COP31?

Turkey hosted the latest talks, called COP31, in Antalya but shared leadership with Australia. Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen was the COP31 president of negotiations and opposition politicians in his home country blamed him for the failure.

"This energy minister's got to go because he's a complete and utter failure," Angus Taylor, a member of the Australian parliament who leads the opposition, told reporters on Monday.

"Chris Bowen was responsible for it. He should go," Taylor said.

Also Read I COP31: Time to end double standards on fossil fuels

Speaking after the COP31 talks, Bowen blamed the very strong red lines many parties had on climate change.

Inside the Australian parliament, other opposition members asked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese why he would not sack Bowen after the country had spent A$150 million ($99.23 million) on COP31. Albanese did not comment directly on whether he would ask Bowen to step down.

"We believe that climate change is real. We believe in the science," Albanese said. "Whether it's environmental security or national security, we act in Australia's national interest."

Multilateral process The COP31 talks began on November 9 but the lack of a final agreement extended the summit to a record overtime on Sunday. There was already some contention before their start as Australia, which has been at the forefront of efforts to act against global warming, fought with Turkey over hosting duties.

More than 190 countries were represented, and more than 92,000 people had registered, making it provisionally the largest UN climate conference on record. The United States did not send a delegation.

Last year's talks in Belém, Brazil, produced a deal but no commitment to phase out fossil fuels.