Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has continued his push for universal healthcare, but this time, the Democrat has played to appeal to US President Donald Trump as well. El-Sayed, who has also worked as a public health official, has kept Medicare for all a key part of his campaign. (Getty Images via AFP) more

El-Sayed, who has also worked as a public health official, has kept Medicare for all a key part of his campaign.

Some of the key features of the Michigan senator-elect's Medicare plan include universal coverage for all Americans, reducing the role of private insurance, eliminating medical debt, public manufacturing of essential drugs like insulin, etc., and now, his willingness to name it "Trumpcare" as he seeks the president's nod.

El-Sayed's ‘Trumpcare’ push In his latest push, the senator-elect doubled down as he seeks approval for a medicare plan for the United States from President Trump.

It started with an X post from El-Sayed on November 12, where he shared a mock-up of a healthcare card called "Trumpcare".

“Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave," he wrote on X.

While the White House continues to reject El-Sayed's plan, his mock-up certainly gained the US president's attention, who shared it without comment on Truth Social on Sunday.