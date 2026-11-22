Multiplication, though, has proved harder. According to calculations by Tim Callen of the Arab Gulf States Institutes, a think-tank in Washington, the PIF generated an investment loss of 2.2% in 2024 and twice that in 2025, and cumulative impairments of nearly $30bn over those two years—even as global stock markets surged by more than 40%. This year may bring more write-downs. In September LIV Golf, the PIF-owned rival to the PGA Tour, filed for bankruptcy. The fund has had to prop up Lucid, an American maker of electric vehicles, and Newcastle United , a breaker of football fans’ hearts in northern England.

MUHAMMAD BIN SALMAN had a clear vision for Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth pot , the Public Investment Fund (PIF): take oil riches; funnel them into big bets, mostly on technology abroad and the non-petroleum economy at home; multiply the money; repeat. With around $910bn in assets under management and positions in everything from Silicon Valley startups to Saudi sports leagues, it has lived up to the crown prince’s wishes as far as raising and spending money is concerned.

To Prince Muhammad’s chagrin, the Iran war may lead to more repeats. It is damaging Saudi Arabia’s reputation as a business haven: last month attacks on Riyadh airport by Iran’s Houthi proxies in Yemen forced the cancellation of the Future Investment Initiative, dreamed up by the PIF as a “Davos in the desert”. And on November 19th Houthi missiles damaged the PIF’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The war is a huge distraction for an already distracted institution. In June its chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, signalled a new, more domestically focused strategy designed to “bring the world back to Saudi”. The PIF has slashed the number of positions in American equities and backed more projects in neighbouring countries. The strategy was formalised in August, following which the PIF promptly signed a $7bn deal to develop theme parks in France, put roughly a tenth of its assets into just three American companies (Electronic Arts, SpaceX and Paramount) and started eyeing a fourth (Unity Software, a video-game maker worth perhaps $25bn). This month Chinese regulators cleared its $6bn purchase of Moontoon, the games subsidiary of ByteDance (which owns TikTok outside America).

In some ways, these bets chime with Prince Muhammad’s vision, of which entertainment is a big part (Electronic Arts is also in gaming, Paramount makes films and SpaceX indirectly owns a social-media platform). Yet none of the investments furthers the princely desire to create jobs at home and reimagine Saudi Arabia’s economy, Mr Callen notes. The PIF has held the number of its Saudi investments constant and trimmed its exposure to some of them. It has sold 70% of Al-Hilal, a Saudi football club (for $224m) and 49% in HUMAIN, a local AI firm (for $2.6bn). A lack of interest from foreign investors means that many divestments end up with other Saudi interests. In the case of HUMAIN, it was a conglomerate run by Saudi royals for Al-Hilal and Saudi Aramco; the PIF itself has stakes in both buyers.

The fund is also scaling back grandiose plans for NEOM, a futuristic $50bn property development in the savannah that has been a money pit, and the Line, an equally pharaonic development in the shape of a 170km glass wall. Many of its more recent domestic investments look comparatively tiddly (a purveyor of dates, a coffee producer, a fashion startup). Plenty compete against each other, such as rival luxury hotels on the Red Sea. One PIF executive laments “a lot of waste, duplication”.

In the absence of returns it can plough back into new investments, and a sharp drop in capital injections from the cash-strapped government, the fund is turning to the market for more money. On November 10th Reuters reported that it was considering various ways to raise cash, including external funding rounds for startups in its portfolio, as well as sales of more mature assets such as Al-Hilal and HUMAIN. A week earlier it secured a €2.8bn ($3bn) loan from a consortium of 25 banks, guaranteed by Italy’s credit-export agency (ostensibly to boost ties between Italian firms and PIF-backed ones). In May it sold $7bn-worth of bonds.

The PIF’s total debt already stood at nearly $200bn at the end of last year, up by a quarter from the year before. That was equivalent to 21% of assets under management, above what Bain, a consultancy, reckons to be a typical range of 10-15% for large sovereign-wealth funds. Rising interest rates around the world make borrowing dearer, and PIF’s negative returns are not helping offset these rising costs.

The consequence, according to the executive, is that talk inside the fund is no longer about throwing money around. Instead, portfolio companies, especially cosseted domestic ones, are being urged to get leaner and start generating profits. That is not a bad philosophy for an investment business. It is not quite what Prince Muhammad had in mind.

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