In a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, November 22, Trump wrote: “OPEN BORDERS DESTROY NATIONS! The USA was very close to being one of them until I came along!”

US President Donald Trump has defended his hardline immigration policies, claiming that the United States was close to being destroyed by open borders before he returned to the White House.

The president did not elaborate on his remarks or announce any new immigration measures.

The statement comes as immigration enforcement remains a central part of Trump's second-term agenda. The Republican president has repeatedly portrayed illegal immigration as a threat to national security and public safety, making border control and deportations key priorities of his administration.

Also Read: H-1B visa curbs could hurt US workers in non-STEM jobs, study says

Trump's latest remarks are consistent with his longstanding criticism of the immigration policies pursued under former president Joe Biden. During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump promised to tighten border security, restrict illegal entry and carry out large-scale deportations.

Trump orders stricter border enforcement Within hours of taking office on January 20, 2025, Trump declared a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, directing federal agencies and the military to support efforts to secure the border. His proclamation also called for additional physical barriers and greater operational control of the southern border.

In a separate executive order, titled Securing Our Borders, Trump directed the Department of Homeland Security to detain migrants apprehended for immigration violations, facilitate their removal and expand cooperation with state and local law enforcement agencies.

The administration also moved to end several humanitarian parole programmes and restrict avenues through which migrants could enter the country.

Also Read: Cornell reopens CPT applications for international students after US court pauses tighter eligibility rules

Deportations remain central to Trump's agenda Trump has continued to defend his immigration approach, arguing that stronger enforcement is necessary to restore control over the country's borders.

His administration has pursued expanded immigration enforcement operations, with federal agencies stepping up efforts to identify, detain and deport people living in the US without legal status.

The crackdown has also drawn scrutiny from immigrant advocacy groups and legal organisations over detention practices, due process and the treatment of migrants.

Trump's November 22 post did not indicate whether further changes to immigration enforcement or border policy were being considered.