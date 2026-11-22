Cornell University has reopened Curricular Practical Training (CPT) applications for certain international students on F-1 visas after a federal court temporarily blocked the US government's narrower interpretation of eligibility rules for the work authorisation programme. F-1 students get CPT relief as Cornell reopens applications after court order. (Unsplash) more

In an update on November 20, Cornell's Office of Global Learning said students who were previously eligible for CPT could once again apply following a court order issued on November 17. The ruling temporarily pauses the implementation and enforcement of guidance issued by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) in August.

The university said applications have reopened for Engineering Co-op students, those seeking CPT through credit-bearing courses that form part of their curriculum, and PhD candidates who need resources outside Cornell to complete their dissertation research.

Students whose degree programmes require experiential learning for completion remain eligible for CPT and were not affected by the August guidance or the court order, Cornell said in its International Services alert.

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Court blocks tighter interpretation of CPT eligibility SEVP issued two broadcast messages to school officials in August that significantly narrowed the previous interpretation of eligibility for CPT, a form of employment authorisation that allows F-1 students to undertake off-campus work related to their field of study as part of their academic curriculum.

The guidance sought to limit CPT to training that was required for all students in a particular degree programme. This threatened to exclude elective internships and other practical training opportunities that were taken for academic credit.

A federal judge in Massachusetts on November 17 granted a stay of the August 12 and August 24 messages, preventing them from being enforced or applied while the legal challenge continues. The court also issued a preliminary injunction protecting the plaintiff organisations and their members, including their institutions, employees and students.

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In its order in the case, the court said the organisations were likely to succeed in arguing that SEVP had departed from its longstanding interpretation of CPT eligibility without adequately explaining the change.

The lawsuit was filed by the Association of American Universities, the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in Massachusetts, and NAFSA: Association of International Educators.

Cornell advises students to check CPT eligibility before applying Cornell said the court order is a temporary pause and does not amount to a final resolution of the legal challenge. The university added that if the August guidance ultimately survives the case, it is unlikely to be applied retroactively.

Under Cornell's F-1 CPT guidance, the proposed employment must be directly related to a student's major and form part of the curriculum. Students must obtain approval before starting off-campus work.

The university has advised students to consult its International Services office for the latest application requirements and information about their eligibility.