The IRGC said it had struck US military positions at the al-Riffa and Awali bases, targeting radar systems linked to American Patriot air defences, state-run PressTV reported.

The latest incidents come amid an escalation in regional tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February. The Gulf nations have since been drawn into the conflict, with Tehran launching repeated attacks across the region.

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with strikes against Israel and Gulf nations that host American military bases. (AP/File Photo)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ( IRGC ) said on Saturday night that it had targeted US Patriot air defence radar systems at Bahrain’s Al-Rafa and Awali air bases, as Manama said an Iranian attack struck a civilian industrial facility, triggering a fire but leaving no one injured.

Why did the IRGC say it targeted US radar systems in Bahrain?

Why did the IRGC say it targeted US radar systems in Bahrain?

What did Bahrain say was hit in the Iranian attack?

What did Bahrain say was hit in the Iranian attack?

What did Iran say it targeted in Bahrain?

What did Iran say it targeted in Bahrain?

The Iranian military said the strikes were carried out in response to what it described as repeated violations of its airspace by US MQ-1 and MQ-9 drones.

The IRGC warned against further incursions, calling Iranian airspace a “red line” and threatening a “harsh and decisive response” to any additional violations.

Bahrain says civilian facility hit in Iranian attack Bahrain's defence force said it had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks and the interceptions caused damage from shrapnel that fell, but no casualties were reported. It also accused Tehran of continuing its "systematic hostile approach" towards the kingdom.

“As a result of the heinous Iranian aggression, a civilian industrial facility was targeted, causing a fire at the site. Civil Defence is working to bring the fire under control. Preliminary reports indicate material damage, with no injuries reported,” a statement from Bahrain’s interior ministry said.

Bahrain has reported intercepting multiple Iranian attacks in recent days, as Gulf Arab countries continue to face strikes from Tehran since the conflict began.

US-Iran war: The latest Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran remained open to diplomatic efforts to end the conflict with the US. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Iran was willing to negotiate, but its terms were unacceptable to him.

Araghchi reportedly said that communications between Tehran and Washington were continuing through mediators, with Iran seeking "an agreement that would ensure there was no further war".

Trump, speaking at a press conference on Friday, said, "They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that's acceptable to me."

Qatari and Iranian officials held talks on Tuesday to "bridge perspectives and narrow the gap between proposals presented on the ground," a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry said.

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with strikes against Israel and Gulf nations that host American military bases. The conflict has spread across the region, disrupted shipping routes and driven up global energy prices.

With inputs from agencies