Police in Parma, Ohio, are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people Saturday on Ridge Road. Fire and police crews were called to the 5300 block of Ridge Road after reports of an “active shooting situation," as per Cleveland 19.
As per reports, victims were taken to the hospital.
Injuries and suspects
According to Fox 8, it is not yet known how many people were hurt or how serious their injuries are.
Parma police Public Information Officer Scott Traxler said two possible suspects have been identified and two firearms have been secured at the scene. There are no suspects at large.
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle.
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