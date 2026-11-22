Police in Parma, Ohio, are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people Saturday on Ridge Road. Fire and police crews were called to the 5300 block of Ridge Road after reports of an “active shooting situation," as per Cleveland 19. Several people were hurt in a shooting on Ridge Road in Parma, Ohio. (Unsplash/ Representative) more

As per reports, victims were taken to the hospital.

Injuries and suspects According to Fox 8, it is not yet known how many people were hurt or how serious their injuries are.

Parma police Public Information Officer Scott Traxler said two possible suspects have been identified and two firearms have been secured at the scene. There are no suspects at large.

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What Parma Police said As per a post by the City of Parma Police Department on Facebook, it was a "mass casualty" incident in the 5300 block of Ridge Road.

According to the post, Parma Police are on the scene for a shooting involving several victims. The police said there is no danger to the public.

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Ridge Road is closed both north and southbound between Velma and Marlborough while the incident is being investigated.

The police said further information will be released once confirmed. "Thank you all for your patience," the post read.