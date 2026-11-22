Drawing a parallel between the game's setting and real-world sports, the Education Department used the reference to reiterate its position, quoting the post with the caption, “If it’s not allowed in Vice City, it shouldn’t be allowed here.”

“No, Grand Theft Auto VI does not feature gender-segregated sports leagues where a male character can join a girls' team,” the Gemini AI’s response stated.

Google Gemini responded that such a scenario was not possible in the Rockstar Games title, explaining that the game does not have gender-segregated sports leagues.

The US Department of Education (ED) shared a screenshot of a Google search query asking whether boys could participate in girls' sports in GTA 6 .

The US Education Department used the GTA 6 reference to reiterate its position. (AFP)

The Trump administration has once again made its position on transgender athletes competing in women's sports clear, this time invoking Rockstar Games ' newly released video game, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), to reinforce its stance.

The post drew a comparison between GTA VI’s fictional world, where players can engage in violence, steal cars and commit other crimes, and the real-world debate over participation in school sports.

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The debate over eligibility rules and transgender participation has also surfaced in WNBA discussions, as former NBA player Enes Kanter had recently declared for the upcoming draft in a move intended to mock the league’s eligibility guidelines.

Title IX battle over transgender athletes continues The social media post comes against the backdrop of a growing legal and political battle over Title IX, the 1972 federal civil rights law that bars sex-based discrimination in educational programs receiving federal funding.

The Trump administration argues that permitting transgender girls and women to compete in female sports categories undermines Title IX protections and has taken action against schools and districts over their policies, including launching investigations and threatening to cut off federal funding.

However, transgender athletes and civil rights groups have contested these measures in court, arguing that restrictions on participation based on gender identity amount to discriminatory practices and violate the law.

OCR targets schools The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has launched investigations and taken enforcement measures against school districts over transgender students’ participation in sports and their access to restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities.

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Four school districts in Kansas have also been targeted in federal enforcement proceedings.