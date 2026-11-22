Several thousand Croatians rallied in the heart of the capital Zagreb on Saturday to demand justice for a psychiatric patient who died after being beaten and smothered by nurses. Croatians rally for patient who died after hospital beating more

Seven nurses and a doctor were arrested over their role in the death of 32-year-old Kristian Josip Peris in a Zagreb hospital soon after he was admitted.

Leaked surveillance footage showed medical staff punching Peris in the chest, pressing down on his body and holding a pillow over his face, as he tried to free himself from straps securing him to a bed.

Peris died during the intervention on October 21 and prosecutors are investigating his death as aggravated murder.

Many of the gathered at Zagreb's main square held white pillows and demanded justice and accountability from all those responsible.

Singer Marko Kutlic told the crowd it was not "an isolated case".

"And from this moment on, we are pointing... at all of you who evade responsibility and at all of you who perform your jobs without a conscience. Because only when you finally begin to take responsibility we, as a society, will be able to breathe again," Kutlic said.

The rally was organised by Peris' family who called participants to bring pillows as a symbolic gesture.

"A pillow is placed under a patient's head, not over his face," the family said on a web page dedicated to Peris.

"One pillow was used to suffocate a man. With thousands of pillows, we demand that this never happen again. You will not suffocate us!"

They also called people outside Zagreb to hang a white pillowcase from their windows, balconies or washing lines, and share their pictures on social media as a sign of solidarity.

The family has issued five demands, including stricter rules on physical restraining patients, an explicit ban on covering their faces or any action that obstructs breathing, as well as mandatory video surveillance in hospitals.

The incident sparked outrage with patient and medical associations calling for a thorough investigation.

Four male nurses are suspected of inflicting multiple injuries to Peris, while the doctor overseeing the intervention and three other nurses are being investigated for failing to intervene.

The hospital's director and governing board have since resigned.

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