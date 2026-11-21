President Donald Trump is directing federal contractors and subcontractors to consult with his administration about inquiries they receive from Congress and to withhold any communications that the White House considers privileged, according to a new executive order issued late Friday. President Donald Trump’s order requires tens of thousands of federal contractors and subcontractors to coordinate with the administration on congressional requests. (Bloomberg) more

The companies must also coordinate with the White House and U.S. agencies on “appropriate responses” to any such requests, the order says. If they fail to comply, the White House warns their contracts could be terminated and their future work with the federal government suspended.

The order signed late Friday is the administration’s latest effort to resist what are expected to be wide-ranging and aggressive oversight efforts from Democrats when they take over Congress in January. Democrats have made government contracts one of their top investigative targets, noting that federal money has been flowing to companies linked with Trump’s family, particularly at the Pentagon.